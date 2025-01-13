Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

SRU Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the registered office of the Company i.e. 11/598/1 Chawla Market Patpar Ganj Road Jheel Khuranja Delhi - 110031 on Monday 13 January 2025 to consider and approve inter alia the following business: 1. To augment the financial resources of the Company via funds raising by way of issue of equity shares/convertible instruments/other securities through preferential allotment right issue QIPs ADR GDR FCCB or any other method or combination thereof in one or more trenches; 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair; 1.Company has revised the cut-off date i.e 10 January, 2025 which was previously decided as 03 January, 2025 as approved by the Board held on January 08, 2025 due to regulatory requirements or internal considerations for the purpose of taking record of the shareholders entitled to cast their vote by Postal Ballot through remote e-voting process as approved by Board at their meeting held on December 27, 2024 . 2. The Company has opened the Corporate Office of the Company at Naayan Nagar Shoes, Vill.Navagam (Anandpur), Tal. Rajkot. 3.The Board have decided to defer the decision to raise the Funds for various reasons such as Market Conditions, Regulatory Requirements or Further Due Diligence. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.01.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

SRU Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 06 January 2025 at the registered office of the Company i.e. 11/598/1 Chawla Market Patpar Ganj Road Jheel Khuranja Delhi - 110031 to consider and approve inter alia the following business: ? To consider and approve the request of Anant Overseas Private Limited and Ujala Stainless Private Limited Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company seeking re classification from the Promoter/Promoter Group Category to Public Category. ? Other incidental and ancillary matters. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing obligation & Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation of our earlier intimation of the Board Meeting dated 02nd January, 2025 we hereby inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, duly convened and held at the registered office of the Company i.e 11/598/1, Chawla Market, Patpar Ganj Road, Jheel Khuranja, Delhi - 110031, on Monday 06th January, 2025 at 02:00 P.M. (i.c., 1400 Hours) and concluded at 4.35 P.M (i.e., 1635 Hours) the Board of Directors has inter alia transacted the following businesses: Board considered and approved the request of Anant Overseas Private Limited and Ujala Stainless Private Limited, Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company seeking reclassification from the Promoter/Promoter Group Category to Public Category. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/01/2025)

Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

SRU Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To change the Designation of Mr. Meet Harshadbhai Govani (DIN 10823080) from an Additional Non- Executive Non Independent Director to Managing Director of the Company subject to Shareholders Approval. 2. To appoint Mr. Meet Harshadbhai Govani as a Chief Financial officer of the Company. 3. Alteration in the Object Clause of the MOA by addition of New objects. 4. Change in the Registered office of the company from One State to Another. 5. Conduct Postal Ballot by means of E-voting for obtaining approval of the members of the Company 6. Appointment of Mrs. Vishakha Agrawal of M/s Vishakha Agrawal& Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the Postal Ballot by the means of evoting in a fair and transparent manner. 7. Decide the Cut-Off date for the purpose of member eligible for sending notice of postal ballot and for voting. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of SRU Steels Limited (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/12/2024) This is to inform you that Sru Steels Limited has revised cut -off date as mentioned below due to regulatory requirements or internal considerations for the purpose of taking record of the Shareholders entitled to cast their vote by Postal Ballot through remote e- voting process as approved at their meeting held at December 27, 2024. Original cut-off date - Friday, 27 December, 2024 Revised cutt- off date- Friday, 03 January, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/01/2025)

Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 3 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing obligation & Disclosure requirements) Regulations, we hereby inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, duly convened and held at the registered office of the Company i. 11/598/1, Chawla Market, Patpar Ganj Road, Jheel Khuranja, Delhi - 110031, on Tuesday, 03 December, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. (i.e., 1400 Hours) and concluded at 3.10 P.M (i.e., 1510 Hours) the Board of Directors has inter alia transacted the following businesses: i) Board received the resignation of Mr. Mayank Bhandari on 02nd December, 2024 and board considered and accepted the Resignation of Mr. Mayank Bhandari from the post of Executive and Managing Director of the company with effect from 03rd December 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

SRU Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial result for the quarter ended September 302024 SRU Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Financial result for the quarter ended September 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024) Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with the Limited Review Report as issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year Ended on 30th September , 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, (Listing regulations) we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., 17th October 2024 have inter- alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Board received the resignation of Mr. Surendra Deepchand Sharma on 17th October 2024 and board considered and accepted the Resignation of Mr. Surendra Deepchand Sharma from the post of NonExecutive Independent Director of the company with effect from 17th October 2024

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, (Listing regulations) we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., 16th October 2024 have inter- alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Board received the resignation of Mrs. Sitaben S Patel on 16th October 2024 and board considered and accepted the Resignation of Mrs. Sitaben S Patel from the post of Non-Executive Independent Director of the company with effect from 16th October 2024. 2. Reconstitution of the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board: Consequent to Resignation of Mrs. Sitaben S Patel, the composition of the Committees w.e.f 16th October 2024 shall be as under:

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of SRU Steels Limited Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI ( LODR) Regulations, 2015- Allotment of Equity Shares.

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33(3)(d) and Regulation 30 of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) 2015 .we hereby inform you that board meeting of Board of Directors of the company duly convened and held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 3:00 pm and concluded at 03:15 pm the Board Of Directors has inter alia transacted following business: 1. To change the registered office of the Company from 107/22, Gali No. 3, East Azad Nagar, Shahdara, Shahdara, Shahdara, Delhi, India, 110051 To 11/598/1, Chawla Market , Patpar Ganj Road , Jheel Khuranja , Delhi- 110031 with in the same city.

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

SRU Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Revise Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of Sru Steels Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Prior Intimation Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of SRU Steels Limited under Regulations 30 and 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) held on Tuesday , August 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SRU Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 6 Jun 2024

SRU Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fund raising by way of right issue of Equity Shares of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, with respect to the meeting of Board of Directors of SRU Steels Limited (Company) held on June 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.06.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

SRU Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of bm Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of SRU Steels Limited. Audited Standalone Financial results along with Auditors Report of the company for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

SRU Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the registered office of the Company on Thursday 14r March 2024 to transact the business as specified therein. This is reference to the Board Meeting held today, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors has approved certain transactions. In pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Increased in the authorised Share Capital of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR). Ms. Ayushi has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 14th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/03/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024