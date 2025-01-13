Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.18
5.18
5.18
5.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.79
-5.13
-4.82
-6.41
Net Worth
-0.61
0.04
0.35
-1.23
Minority Interest
Debt
0.24
0
0
0.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.37
0.04
0.35
-0.86
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.39
0
0.34
-0.88
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.41
0.54
0.03
Debtor Days
418.31
0
Other Current Assets
0.13
0.15
0.35
0.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.04
-0.02
-0.42
Creditor Days
15.49
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.48
-0.51
-0.53
-0.61
Cash
0.01
0.04
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
-0.38
0.04
0.36
-0.86
