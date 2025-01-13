iifl-logo-icon 1
Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd Balance Sheet

15.65
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.18

5.18

5.18

5.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.79

-5.13

-4.82

-6.41

Net Worth

-0.61

0.04

0.35

-1.23

Minority Interest

Debt

0.24

0

0

0.37

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.37

0.04

0.35

-0.86

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.39

0

0.34

-0.88

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.41

0.54

0.03

Debtor Days

418.31

0

Other Current Assets

0.13

0.15

0.35

0.12

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.04

-0.02

-0.42

Creditor Days

15.49

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.48

-0.51

-0.53

-0.61

Cash

0.01

0.04

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

-0.38

0.04

0.36

-0.86

