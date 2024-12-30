iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.65
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd

Standard Shoe FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.59

-0.12

-1.65

-0.15

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.23

-0.12

-1.78

0.14

Other operating items

Operating

2.82

-0.24

-3.43

-0.01

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

2.82

-0.24

-3.43

-0.01

Equity raised

-12.82

-12.57

-8.74

-7.91

Investing

0

0

-0.02

-0.24

Financing

0.37

0.74

0.37

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-9.63

-12.08

-11.83

-8.17

Standard Shoe : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.