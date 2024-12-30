Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.59
-0.12
-1.65
-0.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.23
-0.12
-1.78
0.14
Other operating items
Operating
2.82
-0.24
-3.43
-0.01
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
2.82
-0.24
-3.43
-0.01
Equity raised
-12.82
-12.57
-8.74
-7.91
Investing
0
0
-0.02
-0.24
Financing
0.37
0.74
0.37
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9.63
-12.08
-11.83
-8.17
