|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.47
0
1.86
0.26
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
617.71
0
Raw materials
-0.45
0
-1.8
-0.23
As % of sales
97.27
0
96.29
89.59
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.07
-0.07
As % of sales
8.38
0
3.99
29.19
Other costs
-1.12
-0.1
-1.67
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
238.8
0
89.84
50.36
Operating profit
-1.15
-0.12
-1.68
-0.18
OPM
-244.46
0
-90.14
-69.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
2.74
0
0.03
0.02
Profit before tax
1.59
-0.12
-1.65
-0.15
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.59
-0.12
-1.65
-0.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.59
-0.12
-1.65
-0.15
yoy growth (%)
-1,376.83
-92.42
985.63
-7.1
NPM
338.93
0
-88.31
-58.38
