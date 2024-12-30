iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.65
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.47

0

1.86

0.26

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

617.71

0

Raw materials

-0.45

0

-1.8

-0.23

As % of sales

97.27

0

96.29

89.59

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.07

-0.07

As % of sales

8.38

0

3.99

29.19

Other costs

-1.12

-0.1

-1.67

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

238.8

0

89.84

50.36

Operating profit

-1.15

-0.12

-1.68

-0.18

OPM

-244.46

0

-90.14

-69.15

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

2.74

0

0.03

0.02

Profit before tax

1.59

-0.12

-1.65

-0.15

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.59

-0.12

-1.65

-0.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.59

-0.12

-1.65

-0.15

yoy growth (%)

-1,376.83

-92.42

985.63

-7.1

NPM

338.93

0

-88.31

-58.38

Standard Shoe : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.