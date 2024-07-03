iifl-logo-icon 1
Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd Share Price

15.65
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.65
  • Day's High15.65
  • 52 Wk High15.65
  • Prev. Close15.65
  • Day's Low15.65
  • 52 Wk Low 10.62
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.38
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.11
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

15.65

Prev. Close

15.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

15.65

Day's Low

15.65

52 Week's High

15.65

52 Week's Low

10.62

Book Value

-1.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.46%

Non-Promoter- 90.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 90.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.18

5.18

5.18

5.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.79

-5.13

-4.82

-6.41

Net Worth

-0.61

0.04

0.35

-1.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.47

0

1.86

0.26

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

617.71

0

Raw materials

-0.45

0

-1.8

-0.23

As % of sales

97.27

0

96.29

89.59

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.07

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.59

-0.12

-1.65

-0.15

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.23

-0.12

-1.78

0.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

617.71

0

Op profit growth

819.25

-92.56

835.5

10.02

EBIT growth

-1,376.83

-92.42

987.1

-7.22

Net profit growth

-1,376.83

-92.42

985.63

-7.1

No Record Found

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Sangita Das

Whole-time Director

Rakesh Kolla

Independent Director

Suresh Pillutla

Independent Director

Iram Anjum Beg

Non Executive Director

Shanti Tunk

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep Garg.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd

Summary

Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Limited was originally incorporated on 19 July, 1973 as Chemcrown India (Private) Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to its present name Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the new name was issued by Registrar of Companies, West Bengal on 14 December, 2001.The Company made its public issue in year 1991 and subsequently got its shares listed at BSE Limited in the same year. The Company started off as a distributor for the leather chemicals manufactured by Sandoz (India) Ltd. Besides, the Company entered into the manufacture of leather chemicals. The Company had filed a reference on August 02, 1996 with the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) in terms of Section 15 of Sick Industrial Company. The Company had some transactions relating to saree trading and was restructuring its finances to mitigate the liabilities of the Company. The Company is primarily engaged into the business of footwear, leather wear, leather articles, fashion wear, shoe components, synthetic shoes and ladies heels and moulds, and deals in chemicals.
Company FAQs

What is the Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd share price today?

The Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd is ₹8.11 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd is 0 and -11.30 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd is ₹10.62 and ₹15.65 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd?

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.23%, 3 Years at 22.04%, 1 Year at 47.36%, 6 Month at 21.41%, 3 Month at 10.21% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 9.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 90.54 %

