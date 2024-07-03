Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹15.65
Prev. Close₹15.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹15.65
Day's Low₹15.65
52 Week's High₹15.65
52 Week's Low₹10.62
Book Value₹-1.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.18
5.18
5.18
5.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.79
-5.13
-4.82
-6.41
Net Worth
-0.61
0.04
0.35
-1.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.47
0
1.86
0.26
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
617.71
0
Raw materials
-0.45
0
-1.8
-0.23
As % of sales
97.27
0
96.29
89.59
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.07
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.59
-0.12
-1.65
-0.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.23
-0.12
-1.78
0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
617.71
0
Op profit growth
819.25
-92.56
835.5
10.02
EBIT growth
-1,376.83
-92.42
987.1
-7.22
Net profit growth
-1,376.83
-92.42
985.63
-7.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Sangita Das
Whole-time Director
Rakesh Kolla
Independent Director
Suresh Pillutla
Independent Director
Iram Anjum Beg
Non Executive Director
Shanti Tunk
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep Garg.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd
Summary
Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Limited was originally incorporated on 19 July, 1973 as Chemcrown India (Private) Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to its present name Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the new name was issued by Registrar of Companies, West Bengal on 14 December, 2001.The Company made its public issue in year 1991 and subsequently got its shares listed at BSE Limited in the same year. The Company started off as a distributor for the leather chemicals manufactured by Sandoz (India) Ltd. Besides, the Company entered into the manufacture of leather chemicals. The Company had filed a reference on August 02, 1996 with the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) in terms of Section 15 of Sick Industrial Company. The Company had some transactions relating to saree trading and was restructuring its finances to mitigate the liabilities of the Company. The Company is primarily engaged into the business of footwear, leather wear, leather articles, fashion wear, shoe components, synthetic shoes and ladies heels and moulds, and deals in chemicals.
The Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd is ₹8.11 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd is 0 and -11.30 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd is ₹10.62 and ₹15.65 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.23%, 3 Years at 22.04%, 1 Year at 47.36%, 6 Month at 21.41%, 3 Month at 10.21% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
