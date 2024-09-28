With reference to the captioned subject above, please note that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, i.e., 02nd of September, 2024 have considered and approved the following business: 1. The Board of Director has approved Directors Report for financial year 31st March, 2024 along with its annexures. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board have considered and recommended to the members for their approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the appointment of M/s S. Daga & Co., Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 000669S) as Statutory Auditors of the Company, in place of retiring Auditors M/s. L. B. Jha & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.: 301088E). 3. The Board of Director of the company has decided that the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Saturday, 28th September 2024 at 11:30 AM. Outcome of the Proceedings of the 48th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)