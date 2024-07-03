Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd Summary

Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Limited was originally incorporated on 19 July, 1973 as Chemcrown India (Private) Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to its present name Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India) Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the new name was issued by Registrar of Companies, West Bengal on 14 December, 2001.The Company made its public issue in year 1991 and subsequently got its shares listed at BSE Limited in the same year. The Company started off as a distributor for the leather chemicals manufactured by Sandoz (India) Ltd. Besides, the Company entered into the manufacture of leather chemicals. The Company had filed a reference on August 02, 1996 with the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) in terms of Section 15 of Sick Industrial Company. The Company had some transactions relating to saree trading and was restructuring its finances to mitigate the liabilities of the Company. The Company is primarily engaged into the business of footwear, leather wear, leather articles, fashion wear, shoe components, synthetic shoes and ladies heels and moulds, and deals in chemicals.