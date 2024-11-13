Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

STANDARD SHOE SOLE AND MOULD (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

STANDARD SHOE SOLE AND MOULD (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Directors Report for Financial Year 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and appoint Statutory Auditor of the Company. 3. To fix date time and venue of the ensuing 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held for Financial Year 31st March 2024. With reference to the captioned subject above, please note that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, i.e., 02nd of September, 2024 have considered and approved the following business: 1. The Board of Director has approved Directors Report for financial year 31st March, 2024 along with its annexures. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board have considered and recommended to the members for their approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the appointment of M/s S. Daga & Co., Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 000669S) as Statutory Auditors of the Company, in place of retiring Auditors M/s. L. B. Jha & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.: 301088E). 3. The Board of Director of the company has decided that the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Saturday, 28th September 2024 at 11:30 AM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)

STANDARD SHOE SOLE AND MOULD (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and approve a revised Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy. 3. To consider and approve the appointment of Aniket & Co. Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25. 4. To consider and approve the appointment of Madhur Gandhi & Associates Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-2025. 5. Any other matter with permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Bard Meeting dated 14.08.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) Appointment of Secretarial and Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

STANDARD SHOE SOLE AND MOULD (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Saturday, 29th June, 2024, at 11.30 A.M at the registered office of the Company situated at 95, Park Street, 2nd Floor Kolkata 700016, West Bengal, have interalia discussed and approved following major businesses: 1. Appointment of Mr. Sandeep Garg as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 29/06/2024. 2. Resignation of Ms. Nandhi Sowmya from the post of Compliance Officer of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024)

STANDARD SHOE SOLE AND MOULD (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the date and time for holding of Extraordinary General Meeting of members of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 7th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024)

STANDARD SHOE SOLE AND MOULD (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 We wish to inform that Board of Directors at its meeting dated 30th May 2024 has considered and approved the request letters received from persons belonging to Promoter and Promoter group for reclassifying them from Promoter/Promoter Group to Public category In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, i.e., 30th May, 2024 have considered and approved the following business: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and with reference to our earlier intimation dated 25th May, 2024 regarding request letters received from Persons belonging to Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company for reclassifying them from Promoter/Promoter Group to Public Category. Read less.. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd May 2024

STANDARD SHOE SOLE AND MOULD (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 03rd April 2024 at 11.30 am at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 95 Park Street 2nd Floor Kolkata - 700016. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 03.04.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III this is to inform that Mr. Suresh Pillutla is appointed as Additional Director in Non Executive Independent category; Ms. Iram Anjum Beg is appointed as Additional Director in Non Executive Independent category; Ms Nandhi Soumya is appointed as Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Rakesh Kolla is appointed as a Whole Time Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2024)

