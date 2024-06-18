iifl-logo-icon 1
Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India Ltd EGM

15.65
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Standard Shoe CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Jun 20241 Jul 2024
We wish to inform that the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 1st July, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM). Book Closure for EGM to be held on 1st July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.06.2024) Withdrawal of Intimation of the Book Closure for the purpose of Extra-ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024) We submit hereby the proceedings of the EGM of the Company held on 1st July 2024 We hereby submit the Voting Results of the EGM of the Company along with the Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024)

