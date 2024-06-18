We wish to inform that the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 1st July, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM). Book Closure for EGM to be held on 1st July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.06.2024) Withdrawal of Intimation of the Book Closure for the purpose of Extra-ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024) We submit hereby the proceedings of the EGM of the Company held on 1st July 2024 We hereby submit the Voting Results of the EGM of the Company along with the Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024)