Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.97
3.97
3.97
3.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.5
54.25
37.86
51.28
Net Worth
47.47
58.22
41.83
55.25
Minority Interest
Debt
0.48
0.09
0.29
0.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.43
0
0.13
Total Liabilities
47.95
58.74
42.12
55.86
Fixed Assets
1.31
1.13
1.63
1.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
32.78
36.98
20.38
32.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0
0.45
0
Networking Capital
12.91
18.62
18.25
18.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
13.57
19.4
19.14
19.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.06
-0.07
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.6
-0.72
-0.82
-0.82
Cash
0.85
1.94
1.35
3.35
Total Assets
47.89
58.67
42.06
55.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.