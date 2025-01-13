iifl-logo-icon 1
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

80
(3.23%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.97

3.97

3.97

3.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.5

54.25

37.86

51.28

Net Worth

47.47

58.22

41.83

55.25

Minority Interest

Debt

0.48

0.09

0.29

0.48

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.43

0

0.13

Total Liabilities

47.95

58.74

42.12

55.86

Fixed Assets

1.31

1.13

1.63

1.76

Intangible Assets

Investments

32.78

36.98

20.38

32.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0

0.45

0

Networking Capital

12.91

18.62

18.25

18.24

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

13.57

19.4

19.14

19.12

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.06

-0.07

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.6

-0.72

-0.82

-0.82

Cash

0.85

1.94

1.35

3.35

Total Assets

47.89

58.67

42.06

55.78

