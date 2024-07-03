Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.39
3.2
0.07
0.09
0.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.39
3.2
0.07
0.09
0.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0.01
0.02
0.01
Total Income
1.4
3.2
0.08
0.11
0.28
Total Expenditure
2.29
2.27
2.44
2.17
2.95
PBIDT
-0.88
0.93
-2.36
-2.06
-2.67
Interest
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.01
0
PBDT
-0.9
0.92
-2.39
-2.08
-2.67
Depreciation
0.31
0.38
0.38
0.36
0.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.11
0.09
0.19
0
0.69
Deferred Tax
0.01
0.07
0
-0.02
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.11
0.39
-2.96
-2.42
-3.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.11
0.39
-2.96
-2.42
-3.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.11
0.39
-2.96
-2.42
-3.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-7.8
0.97
-7.47
-6.1
-9.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.97
3.97
3.97
3.97
3.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-63.3
29.06
-3,371.42
-2,288.88
-953.57
PBDTM(%)
-64.74
28.75
-3,414.28
-2,311.11
-953.57
PATM(%)
-79.85
12.18
-4,228.57
-2,688.88
-1,296.42
