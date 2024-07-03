iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

79.33
(-2.23%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.39

3.2

0.07

0.09

0.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.39

3.2

0.07

0.09

0.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0.01

0.02

0.01

Total Income

1.4

3.2

0.08

0.11

0.28

Total Expenditure

2.29

2.27

2.44

2.17

2.95

PBIDT

-0.88

0.93

-2.36

-2.06

-2.67

Interest

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.01

0

PBDT

-0.9

0.92

-2.39

-2.08

-2.67

Depreciation

0.31

0.38

0.38

0.36

0.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.11

0.09

0.19

0

0.69

Deferred Tax

0.01

0.07

0

-0.02

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.11

0.39

-2.96

-2.42

-3.63

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.11

0.39

-2.96

-2.42

-3.63

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.11

0.39

-2.96

-2.42

-3.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-7.8

0.97

-7.47

-6.1

-9.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.97

3.97

3.97

3.97

3.97

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-63.3

29.06

-3,371.42

-2,288.88

-953.57

PBDTM(%)

-64.74

28.75

-3,414.28

-2,311.11

-953.57

PATM(%)

-79.85

12.18

-4,228.57

-2,688.88

-1,296.42

Stanrose Mafat.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.