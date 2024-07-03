Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹82
Prev. Close₹82.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.87
Day's High₹82
Day's Low₹79.06
52 Week's High₹108.15
52 Week's Low₹72.6
Book Value₹133.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.97
3.97
3.97
3.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.5
54.25
37.86
51.28
Net Worth
47.47
58.22
41.83
55.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.05
6.46
-2.7
-0.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.39
3.22
0.08
0.09
0.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.39
3.22
0.08
0.09
0.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0.39
0.04
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pradeep R Mafatlal
Director & Chief Executive Off
Madhusudan J Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Soham A Dave
Independent Director
Harit S Mehta
Independent Director
Aziza A Khatri
Non Executive Director
D H Parekh
Independent Director
Bharat N Dave
Reports by Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd
Summary
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Limited was incorporated in April, 1980, under the name Sandeep Holding Limited. It became a subsidiary of Mafatlal Industries Limited on 17th October 1980. In Oct.80, the Company became a Public Limited Company. Later upon making preferential offer of shares to the members of Mafatlal Industries Limited, the Company ceased to be its subsidiary and acquired independent identity of Public Limited Company in 1981-82. Thereafter, the Stanrose Group acquired further holding from other shareholders, resulting the Company in becoming a constituent of Stanrose Group of Companies. The Company had a controlling interest in the flagship of Stanrose Group , viz, Standard Industries and resulting to this, the name of the Company was changed to Stanrose Mafatlal Investment and Finance Limited.The Company is a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It is primarily engaged in the business of Inter-corporate investments, financing and capital market related activities. The company has investments in several blue-chip diversified companies. In the inter-corporate finance section, the company provides finance to its corporate clients for their short-term fund requirements through inter-corporate deposits. It has two wholly-owned subsidiary companies, Sandeep Traders and Investments and Stanrose Holdings both of which are engaged in investments and inter-corporate finance. Due to recession the real estate industry t
Read More
The Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd is ₹31.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd is 0 and 0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd is ₹72.6 and ₹108.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.68%, 3 Years at -2.72%, 1 Year at 3.95%, 6 Month at -0.58%, 3 Month at -6.30% and 1 Month at 3.50%.
