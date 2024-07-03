iifl-logo-icon 1
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd Share Price

79.1
(-3.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:42:00 PM

  • Open82
  • Day's High82
  • 52 Wk High108.15
  • Prev. Close82.12
  • Day's Low79.06
  • 52 Wk Low 72.6
  • Turnover (lac)1.87
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value133.21
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.4
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

82

Prev. Close

82.12

Turnover(Lac.)

1.87

Day's High

82

Day's Low

79.06

52 Week's High

108.15

52 Week's Low

72.6

Book Value

133.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.83%

Foreign: 0.83%

Indian: 47.89%

Non-Promoter- 7.19%

Institutions: 7.19%

Non-Institutions: 44.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.97

3.97

3.97

3.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.5

54.25

37.86

51.28

Net Worth

47.47

58.22

41.83

55.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.05

6.46

-2.7

-0.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.39

3.22

0.08

0.09

0.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.39

3.22

0.08

0.09

0.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0.39

0.04

0.07

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pradeep R Mafatlal

Director & Chief Executive Off

Madhusudan J Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Soham A Dave

Independent Director

Harit S Mehta

Independent Director

Aziza A Khatri

Non Executive Director

D H Parekh

Independent Director

Bharat N Dave

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd

Summary

Summary

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Limited was incorporated in April, 1980, under the name Sandeep Holding Limited. It became a subsidiary of Mafatlal Industries Limited on 17th October 1980. In Oct.80, the Company became a Public Limited Company. Later upon making preferential offer of shares to the members of Mafatlal Industries Limited, the Company ceased to be its subsidiary and acquired independent identity of Public Limited Company in 1981-82. Thereafter, the Stanrose Group acquired further holding from other shareholders, resulting the Company in becoming a constituent of Stanrose Group of Companies. The Company had a controlling interest in the flagship of Stanrose Group , viz, Standard Industries and resulting to this, the name of the Company was changed to Stanrose Mafatlal Investment and Finance Limited.The Company is a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It is primarily engaged in the business of Inter-corporate investments, financing and capital market related activities. The company has investments in several blue-chip diversified companies. In the inter-corporate finance section, the company provides finance to its corporate clients for their short-term fund requirements through inter-corporate deposits. It has two wholly-owned subsidiary companies, Sandeep Traders and Investments and Stanrose Holdings both of which are engaged in investments and inter-corporate finance. Due to recession the real estate industry t
Company FAQs

What is the Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd is ₹31.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd is 0 and 0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd is ₹72.6 and ₹108.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd?

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.68%, 3 Years at -2.72%, 1 Year at 3.95%, 6 Month at -0.58%, 3 Month at -6.30% and 1 Month at 3.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.73 %
Institutions - 7.20 %
Public - 44.07 %

