Summary

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Limited was incorporated in April, 1980, under the name Sandeep Holding Limited. It became a subsidiary of Mafatlal Industries Limited on 17th October 1980. In Oct.80, the Company became a Public Limited Company. Later upon making preferential offer of shares to the members of Mafatlal Industries Limited, the Company ceased to be its subsidiary and acquired independent identity of Public Limited Company in 1981-82. Thereafter, the Stanrose Group acquired further holding from other shareholders, resulting the Company in becoming a constituent of Stanrose Group of Companies. The Company had a controlling interest in the flagship of Stanrose Group , viz, Standard Industries and resulting to this, the name of the Company was changed to Stanrose Mafatlal Investment and Finance Limited.The Company is a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It is primarily engaged in the business of Inter-corporate investments, financing and capital market related activities. The company has investments in several blue-chip diversified companies. In the inter-corporate finance section, the company provides finance to its corporate clients for their short-term fund requirements through inter-corporate deposits. It has two wholly-owned subsidiary companies, Sandeep Traders and Investments and Stanrose Holdings both of which are engaged in investments and inter-corporate finance. Due to recession the real estate industry t

