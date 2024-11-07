Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Submission of Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. The Board has approved the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The Board has also appointed Internal Auditor from the second quarter for the F.Y. 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

STANROSE MAFATLAL INVESTMENTS AND FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024. The Board has approved and taken on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

The Board has reappointed Mr. Harit S. Mehta as a Non-executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of five years w.e.f 10th February, 2025, subject to the approval in the ensuing AGM.

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 9 May 2024

STANROSE MAFATLAL INVESTMENTS AND FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the next meeting to be held on 22ns May 2024 to inter alia consider the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Accounts of the Company and recommendation of Dividend if any for the F.Y. ended 31st March 2024. As per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 4.30 P.M. Enclosed herewith the outcome of Board meeting held today Submission of Financial Results under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 alongwith Auditors Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024