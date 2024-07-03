Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.72
0.63
0.01
0.01
0.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.72
0.63
0.01
0.01
0.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0.01
0
Total Income
0.72
0.63
0.01
0.02
0.33
Total Expenditure
0.89
0.73
6.16
0.74
0.71
PBIDT
-0.16
-0.1
-6.16
-0.72
-0.38
Interest
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
PBDT
-0.17
-0.11
-6.17
-0.73
-0.39
Depreciation
0.11
0.11
0.17
0.1
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.11
-0.02
Deferred Tax
0.01
0
0
0
0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.29
-0.22
-6.34
-0.73
-0.52
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.29
-0.22
-6.34
-0.73
-0.52
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-5.38
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.29
-0.22
-0.96
-0.73
-0.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.72
-0.56
-15.97
-1.22
-1.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.97
3.97
3.97
3.97
3.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-22.22
-15.87
-61,600
-7,200
-118.75
PBDTM(%)
-23.61
-17.46
-61,700
-7,300
-121.87
PATM(%)
-40.27
-34.92
-63,400
-7,300
-162.5
