Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

81.4
(2.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.72

0.63

0.01

0.01

0.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.72

0.63

0.01

0.01

0.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.01

0

Total Income

0.72

0.63

0.01

0.02

0.33

Total Expenditure

0.89

0.73

6.16

0.74

0.71

PBIDT

-0.16

-0.1

-6.16

-0.72

-0.38

Interest

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

PBDT

-0.17

-0.11

-6.17

-0.73

-0.39

Depreciation

0.11

0.11

0.17

0.1

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-0.11

-0.02

Deferred Tax

0.01

0

0

0

0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.29

-0.22

-6.34

-0.73

-0.52

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.29

-0.22

-6.34

-0.73

-0.52

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-5.38

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.29

-0.22

-0.96

-0.73

-0.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.72

-0.56

-15.97

-1.22

-1.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.97

3.97

3.97

3.97

3.97

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-22.22

-15.87

-61,600

-7,200

-118.75

PBDTM(%)

-23.61

-17.46

-61,700

-7,300

-121.87

PATM(%)

-40.27

-34.92

-63,400

-7,300

-162.5

