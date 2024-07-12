iifl-logo-icon 1
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd AGM

77
(0.13%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Stanrose Mafat. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM8 Aug 202422 May 2024
The Board has decided that the 44T Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company~would be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 3.00 P.M. through Video Conference/other audio visual means in compliance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI. We are enclosing herewith the Notice of the 44th Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 8th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024) Gist of the proceedings of the 44th AGM held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Stanrose Mafat.: Related News

