Starlite Components Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.1
17.1
17.1
17.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.49
-27.85
-27.2
-26.42
Net Worth
-0.38
-10.75
-10.1
-9.32
Minority Interest
Debt
1.6
4.76
4.76
4.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
1.01
1.05
1.08
Total Liabilities
1.21
-4.98
-4.29
-3.48
Fixed Assets
0.35
2.9
3.45
3.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.08
0.04
0.03
Networking Capital
0.59
-8.44
-8.01
-7.69
Inventories
0.04
0.18
0.35
0.54
Inventory Days
106.38
Sundry Debtors
0.31
0.23
1.92
1.99
Debtor Days
392.04
Other Current Assets
1.34
5.2
5.07
4.96
Sundry Creditors
-0.27
-1.36
-2.67
-2.48
Creditor Days
488.58
Other Current Liabilities
-0.83
-12.69
-12.68
-12.7
Cash
0.26
0.49
0.24
0.19
Total Assets
1.2
-4.97
-4.28
-3.48
