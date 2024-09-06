iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Starlite Components Ltd Balance Sheet

3.64
(4.90%)
Sep 6, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Starlite Components Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.1

17.1

17.1

17.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.49

-27.85

-27.2

-26.42

Net Worth

-0.38

-10.75

-10.1

-9.32

Minority Interest

Debt

1.6

4.76

4.76

4.76

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

1.01

1.05

1.08

Total Liabilities

1.21

-4.98

-4.29

-3.48

Fixed Assets

0.35

2.9

3.45

3.99

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.08

0.04

0.03

Networking Capital

0.59

-8.44

-8.01

-7.69

Inventories

0.04

0.18

0.35

0.54

Inventory Days

106.38

Sundry Debtors

0.31

0.23

1.92

1.99

Debtor Days

392.04

Other Current Assets

1.34

5.2

5.07

4.96

Sundry Creditors

-0.27

-1.36

-2.67

-2.48

Creditor Days

488.58

Other Current Liabilities

-0.83

-12.69

-12.68

-12.7

Cash

0.26

0.49

0.24

0.19

Total Assets

1.2

-4.97

-4.28

-3.48

Starlite Comp. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Starlite Components Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.