SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹3.64
Prev. Close₹3.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.33
Day's High₹3.64
Day's Low₹3.64
52 Week's High₹3.64
52 Week's Low₹1.95
Book Value₹-0.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.22
P/E2.74
EPS1.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.1
17.1
17.1
17.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.49
-27.85
-27.2
-26.42
Net Worth
-0.38
-10.75
-10.1
-9.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.85
14.75
62.13
76.97
yoy growth (%)
-87.44
-76.25
-19.27
33.91
Raw materials
-0.62
-33.8
-54.35
-70.16
As % of sales
33.47
229.07
87.48
91.16
Employee costs
-0.05
-1.63
-2.29
-2.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.23
-15.41
1.06
1.51
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.61
-0.68
-0.63
Tax paid
0.02
0.01
-0.06
-0.5
Working capital
-0.71
-18.03
-1.85
-13.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-87.44
-76.25
-19.27
33.91
Op profit growth
-96.45
-1,389.27
-6.9
-36.62
EBIT growth
-91.86
-1,260.97
-29.06
-44.24
Net profit growth
-92.14
-1,639.03
-0.96
-50.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd
GMRINFRA
90.05
|0
|93,658.12
|-145.66
|0
|202.34
|50.25
Rites Ltd
RITES
317.45
|36.46
|15,420.17
|64.86
|2.81
|453.78
|52.16
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
739.45
|35.17
|14,328.28
|136.39
|1.34
|1,734.14
|117.5
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
73.12
|8.58
|10,163.83
|863.09
|0
|2.57
|6.84
CMS Info Systems Ltd
CMSINFO
592.25
|26.49
|9,557.64
|81.87
|0.98
|552.53
|115.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arvind S Bharati
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Srikumar Menon
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sujata Paradkar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anand Sapkal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Starlite Components was incorporated on November 13, 1991 and commenced production in 1992. The company took over the running business of Filaments & Filaments. The same was promoted by Subashchandra Bharati, Rochana Bharati, Arvind Bharati, Ramesh Shahpukar, Bharat Jaiswal. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Electronic Ballast, LED products like Lamp Components & Drivers, Lighting Fixtures, Fittings and LED Lamps.The company established a unit to manufacture GLS and FTL filaments, speciality filaments and lamp caps bases with an installed capacity of 150 mln pcs, 1200 mln pcs and 90 mln pcs respectively at Satpur, Nasik. In 1994, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the cost of expansion/diversification and to meet the margin for working capital requirements.Since the Companys investment in Paragon Plastics Ltd. did not prove fruitful, the Company sold 12000 shares, out of 23549 shares, during the year 2004, to a creditor against its outstanding dues @ Rs. 55.40/- per share i.e. at a price higher than its book value. Due to this, the Companys investment in Paragon Plastics Ltd. reduced to 49% and hence was no longer a subsidiary of the Company. The Company had invested Rs. 108 lakhs in the shares of M/s. Starlite Lighting Limited which is engaged in the manufacturing of Compact Fluorescent Lamps.
The Starlite Components Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Starlite Components Ltd is ₹6.22 Cr. as of 06 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Starlite Components Ltd is 2.74 and -15.96 as of 06 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Starlite Components Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Starlite Components Ltd is ₹1.95 and ₹3.64 as of 06 Sep ‘24
Starlite Components Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.41%, 3 Years at 20.70%, 1 Year at 39.46%, 6 Month at 23.81%, 3 Month at 23.39% and 1 Month at 12.35%.
