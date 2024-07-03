iifl-logo-icon 1
Starlite Components Ltd Share Price

3.64
(4.90%)
Sep 6, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 3.64
  Day's High 3.64
  52 Wk High 3.64
  Prev. Close 3.47
  Day's Low 3.64
  52 Wk Low 1.95
  Turnover (lac) 1.33
  P/E 2.74
  Face Value 10
  Book Value -0.22
  EPS 1.33
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 6.22
  Div. Yield 0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Starlite Components Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

3.64

Prev. Close

3.47

Turnover(Lac.)

1.33

Day's High

3.64

Day's Low

3.64

52 Week's High

3.64

52 Week's Low

1.95

Book Value

-0.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.22

P/E

2.74

EPS

1.33

Divi. Yield

0

Starlite Components Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Starlite Components Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Starlite Components Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:17 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.67%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Starlite Components Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.1

17.1

17.1

17.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.49

-27.85

-27.2

-26.42

Net Worth

-0.38

-10.75

-10.1

-9.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.85

14.75

62.13

76.97

yoy growth (%)

-87.44

-76.25

-19.27

33.91

Raw materials

-0.62

-33.8

-54.35

-70.16

As % of sales

33.47

229.07

87.48

91.16

Employee costs

-0.05

-1.63

-2.29

-2.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.23

-15.41

1.06

1.51

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.61

-0.68

-0.63

Tax paid

0.02

0.01

-0.06

-0.5

Working capital

-0.71

-18.03

-1.85

-13.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-87.44

-76.25

-19.27

33.91

Op profit growth

-96.45

-1,389.27

-6.9

-36.62

EBIT growth

-91.86

-1,260.97

-29.06

-44.24

Net profit growth

-92.14

-1,639.03

-0.96

-50.25

No Record Found

Starlite Components Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd

GMRINFRA

90.05

093,658.12-145.660202.3450.25

Rites Ltd

RITES

317.45

36.4615,420.1764.862.81453.7852.16

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

739.45

35.1714,328.28136.391.341,734.14117.5

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

73.12

8.5810,163.83863.0902.576.84

CMS Info Systems Ltd

CMSINFO

592.25

26.499,557.6481.870.98552.53115.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Starlite Components Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arvind S Bharati

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Srikumar Menon

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sujata Paradkar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anand Sapkal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Starlite Components Ltd

Summary

Starlite Components was incorporated on November 13, 1991 and commenced production in 1992. The company took over the running business of Filaments & Filaments. The same was promoted by Subashchandra Bharati, Rochana Bharati, Arvind Bharati, Ramesh Shahpukar, Bharat Jaiswal. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Electronic Ballast, LED products like Lamp Components & Drivers, Lighting Fixtures, Fittings and LED Lamps.The company established a unit to manufacture GLS and FTL filaments, speciality filaments and lamp caps bases with an installed capacity of 150 mln pcs, 1200 mln pcs and 90 mln pcs respectively at Satpur, Nasik. In 1994, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the cost of expansion/diversification and to meet the margin for working capital requirements.Since the Companys investment in Paragon Plastics Ltd. did not prove fruitful, the Company sold 12000 shares, out of 23549 shares, during the year 2004, to a creditor against its outstanding dues @ Rs. 55.40/- per share i.e. at a price higher than its book value. Due to this, the Companys investment in Paragon Plastics Ltd. reduced to 49% and hence was no longer a subsidiary of the Company. The Company had invested Rs. 108 lakhs in the shares of M/s. Starlite Lighting Limited which is engaged in the manufacturing of Compact Fluorescent Lamps.
Company FAQs

What is the Starlite Components Ltd share price today?

The Starlite Components Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Starlite Components Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Starlite Components Ltd is ₹6.22 Cr. as of 06 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Starlite Components Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Starlite Components Ltd is 2.74 and -15.96 as of 06 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Starlite Components Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Starlite Components Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Starlite Components Ltd is ₹1.95 and ₹3.64 as of 06 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Starlite Components Ltd?

Starlite Components Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.41%, 3 Years at 20.70%, 1 Year at 39.46%, 6 Month at 23.81%, 3 Month at 23.39% and 1 Month at 12.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Starlite Components Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Starlite Components Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.67 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.33 %

