STARLITE COMPONENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Starlite Components Limited informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Cancellation of Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 as the current Board of Directors are suspended from the board and Monitoring Committee will approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and the same will be intimated to BSE. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

STARLITE COMPONENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. In this regard, kindly find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results along with its Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Please find enclosed Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and Nine months ending 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

