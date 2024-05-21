iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Starlite Components Ltd Board Meeting

3.64
(4.90%)
Sep 6, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Starlite Comp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 May 202410 May 2024
STARLITE COMPONENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Starlite Components Limited informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Cancellation of Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 as the current Board of Directors are suspended from the board and Monitoring Committee will approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and the same will be intimated to BSE. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
STARLITE COMPONENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. In this regard, kindly find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results along with its Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Please find enclosed Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and Nine months ending 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting8 Nov 20231 Nov 2023
STARLITE COMPONENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve STARLITE COMPONENTS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2023inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial statements for the period ended September 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023. In this regard, kindly find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results along with its Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023. The Board Meeting commenced at 08:20 p.m. and concluded at 08:50 p.m. Un-Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half-Year ended 30th September, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2023)

Starlite Comp.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Starlite Components Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.