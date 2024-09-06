iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Starlite Components Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.64
(4.90%)
Sep 6, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Starlite Components Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.85

14.75

62.13

76.97

yoy growth (%)

-87.44

-76.25

-19.27

33.91

Raw materials

-0.62

-33.8

-54.35

-70.16

As % of sales

33.47

229.07

87.48

91.16

Employee costs

-0.05

-1.63

-2.29

-2.36

As % of sales

2.82

11.06

3.68

3.06

Other costs

-2.02

-3.22

-3.63

-2.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

109.39

21.82

5.84

3.18

Operating profit

-0.84

-23.9

1.85

1.99

OPM

-45.69

-161.97

2.98

2.58

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.61

-0.68

-0.63

Interest expense

0

-0.22

-0.24

-0.33

Other income

0.16

9.33

0.13

0.48

Profit before tax

-1.23

-15.41

1.06

1.51

Taxes

0.02

0.01

-0.06

-0.5

Tax rate

-2.06

-0.08

-5.76

-33.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.2

-15.39

1

1.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.2

-15.39

1

1.01

yoy growth (%)

-92.14

-1,639.03

-0.96

-50.25

NPM

-65.29

-104.34

1.61

1.31

Starlite Comp. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Starlite Components Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.