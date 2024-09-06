Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.85
14.75
62.13
76.97
yoy growth (%)
-87.44
-76.25
-19.27
33.91
Raw materials
-0.62
-33.8
-54.35
-70.16
As % of sales
33.47
229.07
87.48
91.16
Employee costs
-0.05
-1.63
-2.29
-2.36
As % of sales
2.82
11.06
3.68
3.06
Other costs
-2.02
-3.22
-3.63
-2.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
109.39
21.82
5.84
3.18
Operating profit
-0.84
-23.9
1.85
1.99
OPM
-45.69
-161.97
2.98
2.58
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.61
-0.68
-0.63
Interest expense
0
-0.22
-0.24
-0.33
Other income
0.16
9.33
0.13
0.48
Profit before tax
-1.23
-15.41
1.06
1.51
Taxes
0.02
0.01
-0.06
-0.5
Tax rate
-2.06
-0.08
-5.76
-33.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.2
-15.39
1
1.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.2
-15.39
1
1.01
yoy growth (%)
-92.14
-1,639.03
-0.96
-50.25
NPM
-65.29
-104.34
1.61
1.31
