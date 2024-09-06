iifl-logo-icon 1
Starlite Components Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.64
(4.90%)
Sep 6, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Starlite Components Ltd

Starlite Comp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.23

-15.41

1.06

1.51

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.61

-0.68

-0.63

Tax paid

0.02

0.01

-0.06

-0.5

Working capital

-0.71

-18.03

-1.85

-13.57

Other operating items

Operating

-2.47

-34.04

-1.53

-13.19

Capital expenditure

-0.07

-1.09

0.01

2.76

Free cash flow

-2.54

-35.13

-1.51

-10.43

Equity raised

-50.42

-19.63

-21.64

-23.66

Investing

0

-0.92

0

0

Financing

0.14

5.02

1.51

2.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-52.82

-50.66

-21.64

-31.94

