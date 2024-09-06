Starlite Components Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.23
-15.41
1.06
1.51
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.61
-0.68
-0.63
Tax paid
0.02
0.01
-0.06
-0.5
Working capital
-0.71
-18.03
-1.85
-13.57
Other operating items
Operating
-2.47
-34.04
-1.53
-13.19
Capital expenditure
-0.07
-1.09
0.01
2.76
Free cash flow
-2.54
-35.13
-1.51
-10.43
Equity raised
-50.42
-19.63
-21.64
-23.66
Investing
0
-0.92
0
0
Financing
0.14
5.02
1.51
2.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-52.82
-50.66
-21.64
-31.94
