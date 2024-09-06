Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd
GMRINFRA
90.05
|0
|93,658.12
|-145.66
|0
|202.34
|50.25
Rites Ltd
RITES
317.45
|36.46
|15,420.17
|64.86
|2.81
|453.78
|52.16
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
739.45
|35.17
|14,328.28
|136.39
|1.34
|1,734.14
|117.5
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
73.12
|8.58
|10,163.83
|863.09
|0
|2.57
|6.84
CMS Info Systems Ltd
CMSINFO
592.25
|26.49
|9,557.64
|81.87
|0.98
|552.53
|115.79
