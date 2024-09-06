iifl-logo-icon 1
QUICKLINKS FOR Starlite Components Ltd

Starlite Components Ltd Peer Comparison

3.64
(4.90%)
Sep 6, 2024|12:00:00 AM

STARLITE COMPONENTS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd

GMRINFRA

90.05

093,658.12-145.660202.3450.25

Rites Ltd

RITES

317.45

36.4615,420.1764.862.81453.7852.16

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

739.45

35.1714,328.28136.391.341,734.14117.5

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

73.12

8.5810,163.83863.0902.576.84

CMS Info Systems Ltd

CMSINFO

592.25

26.499,557.6481.870.98552.53115.79

