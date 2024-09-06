Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Results of Starlite Components Limited under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

To,

The Monitoring Committee of Starlite Components Limited

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Audited Standalone Financial Results of Starlite Components Limited (the Company) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, (the Statement) attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the Listing Regulations).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion in paragraph below, of our report, the Statement -

(a) are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and

(b) gives a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable Indian Accounting Standards, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. The Company was under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") as per the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (the Code) vide order dated January 29, 2020 passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The powers of the Board of Directors stood suspended as per Section 17 of the Code and such powers were exercised by the erstwhile Resolution Professional (RP) appointed by the NCLT by the said order under the provisions of the Code. Further, under the process, the Resolution Plan submitted by Solar Copyer Limited was approved by the Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench on March 14, 2024.

With the approval of the Resolution plan by Honble NCLT, the CIRP of the Company was concluded and Mr. Naren Sheth has ceased to be the resolution professional of the Company, effective on and from March 14, 2024. As per the terms of the approved resolution plan, Monitoring committee was constituted (are hereafter referred to as the Management), and first meeting of Monitoring Committee was duly held on April 9, 2024. As per Section 20 of the Code, the management and operations of the Company were managed by the erstwhile Resolution Professional Mr. NarenSheth from the commencement of CIRP and up to the plan approval date (March 14, 2024). In the first

meeting of the Monitoring Committee on April 9, 2024, members of Monitoring Committee suggested the implementation of the resolution plan and related compliances on priority. Considering the above, the Statement has been prepared on going concern by the Management.

2. As per Regulation 33 read with Regulation 63(2) of the of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the standalone financial results of the Company submitted to the stock exchange shall be signed by the Chairperson or Managing Director or Whole Time Director or in absence of all of them, it shall be signed by any Director of the Company who is duly authorized by the Board of Directors to sign the standalone annual financial results. In view of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and on-going implementation of Plan, the powers of the Board of Directors remain suspended and hence, the powers of adoption of the Statement is vested with erstwhile RP and the Monitoring Committee, the standalone annual financial results has been signed by the authorized representative of the Monitoring Committee as per the provisions of the Code.

3. (a) We draw attention to Note 2 of the Statement, regarding the impairment review by the Company of all the assets and liabilities as at March 31, 2024, provision for the impairment loss has been recognized as exceptional items in the books of account by the Company on the basis of fair value and approved resolution plan. Since, the implementation of full resolution plan is pending; the extinguishment of existing share capital has not been done.

4. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs"} specified under Section 143(10} of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone annual financial results.

5. Attention is drawn to the fact that the figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and corresponding quarter ended in previous year as reported in these financial results are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published year-to-date figures up to the end of the third quarter of the relevant financial year. Also, the figures up to the end of the third quarter had only been reviewed and not subjected to audit.

Material Uncertainty Relating to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 of the Statement in view implementation of the approved resolution plan by the Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench, the outcome of which cannot be presently ascertained and other matters mentioned above. These events or conditions, along with other matters indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern in the event the Approved Resolution Plan is not implemented.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

1. The company has been under the CIRP under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (the Code] vide order dated January 29, 2020 passed by the NCLT. The powers of the Board of Directors were suspended as per Section 17 of the Code and such powers are being exercised by the erstwhile RP (upto March 14, 2024) and Monitoring Committee thereafter after approval of the resolution plan by the Order of the Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench.

2. The Statement has been prepared from the related audited standalone financial statements. The Statement has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) read with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and other recognized accounting practices and policies and in compliance with Regulation 33 read with Regulation 63(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with relevant circulars issued by SEBI. This Statement has been adopted by the Monitoring Committee while exercising the powers of the Board of Directors of the Company, in good faith, solely for the purpose of compliance and discharging their duties which has been conferred upon them as per the terms of the approved resolution plan.

3. The management under the direction of the Monitoring Committee are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"] with respect to the preparation and presentation of financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

4. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone annual financial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

5. In preparing the financial statement, the Companys Management under the direction of Monitoring Committee is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going

concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Management under the Monitoring Committee is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

1. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone annual financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone annual financial results.

2. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone annual financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion through a separate report on the complete set of financial statements on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial results made by the Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the appropriateness of this assumption. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone annual financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of

our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone annual financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone annual financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the Standalone Financial Results of the Company to express an opinion on the Standalone Financial Results.

3. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Results that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Results may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Results.

4. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Emphasis of Matter

1. We draw attention to Note No 1 of the Statement which explains that the resolution plan submitted was duly approved by the Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench on March 14, 2024.

2. We draw attention to Note No 2 of the Statement which refers to the valuation of all assets held by the Company and subsequent measurement of impairment loss under Ind AS 36 - Impairment of Assets, if any, on completion of CIRP.

Other Matters

1. The figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, included in standalone annual financial results are derived figures between the audited figures in respect of the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the published unaudited year-to-date figures up to December 31, 2023 being the date of the end of the third quarter of the current financial year, which were subject to a limited review by us, as required under the Listing Regulations.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORTOF EVEN

DATE ON

THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF STARLITE COMPONENTS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Starlite Components Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis

for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that -

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Basis of Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses has been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial statements as at March 31, 2024:

i. Balances of Trade Receivables, Trade Payables, other liabilities and loan & advances are subject to confirmations.

ii. The Companys internal financial control with regard to the compliance with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards and evaluation of carrying values of assets and liabilities and other matters, as fully explained in basis for qualified opinion of our main report, resulting in the Company not providing for adjustments, which are required to be made, to the standalone financial statements.

A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial statements, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the Companys financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects / possible effects of the material weaknesses described above under Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has, in all material respects an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

We have considered material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 and these material weaknesses affect our opinion on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 [our audit report dated May 23, 2024 which expressed a qualified opinion on those financial statements of the Company.