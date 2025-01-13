iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Powergensys Ltd Balance Sheet

71.53
(-1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.95

-7.72

-7.02

-7.12

Net Worth

0.14

-2.62

-1.92

-2.02

Minority Interest

Debt

2.43

5.29

5.28

3.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.58

2.67

3.36

1.72

Fixed Assets

1.06

1.62

1.86

2.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.01

1.01

1.5

-0.41

Inventories

1.61

1.58

1.58

1.88

Inventory Days

1,861.27

Sundry Debtors

9.89

8.1

10.95

10.56

Debtor Days

10,454.82

Other Current Assets

5.85

3.28

2.94

1.26

Sundry Creditors

-13.58

-6.64

-9.19

-6.69

Creditor Days

6,623.37

Other Current Liabilities

-2.76

-5.31

-4.78

-7.43

Cash

0.5

0.03

0

0.01

Total Assets

2.57

2.66

3.36

1.71

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

