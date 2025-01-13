Sterling Powergensys Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.95
-7.72
-7.02
-7.12
Net Worth
0.14
-2.62
-1.92
-2.02
Minority Interest
Debt
2.43
5.29
5.28
3.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.58
2.67
3.36
1.72
Fixed Assets
1.06
1.62
1.86
2.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.01
1.01
1.5
-0.41
Inventories
1.61
1.58
1.58
1.88
Inventory Days
1,861.27
Sundry Debtors
9.89
8.1
10.95
10.56
Debtor Days
10,454.82
Other Current Assets
5.85
3.28
2.94
1.26
Sundry Creditors
-13.58
-6.64
-9.19
-6.69
Creditor Days
6,623.37
Other Current Liabilities
-2.76
-5.31
-4.78
-7.43
Cash
0.5
0.03
0
0.01
Total Assets
2.57
2.66
3.36
1.71
