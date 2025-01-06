iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Powergensys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

79.1
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Sterling Powerg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.8

-0.52

-0.69

-0.62

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.25

-0.25

-0.25

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.14

-0.07

-0.19

0.06

Other operating items

Operating

-0.92

-0.85

-1.14

-0.82

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.92

-0.85

-1.14

-0.82

Equity raised

-12.03

-10.99

-9.6

-8.35

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.73

2.73

2.48

1.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-9.22

-9.11

-8.26

-7.78

