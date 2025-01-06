Sterling Powergensys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.8
-0.52
-0.69
-0.62
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.25
-0.25
-0.25
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
-0.07
-0.19
0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-0.92
-0.85
-1.14
-0.82
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.92
-0.85
-1.14
-0.82
Equity raised
-12.03
-10.99
-9.6
-8.35
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.73
2.73
2.48
1.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9.22
-9.11
-8.26
-7.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.