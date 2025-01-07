iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Powergensys Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

77.52
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.36

11.16

0.99

6.2

yoy growth (%)

-96.69

1,018.03

-83.92

-62.71

Raw materials

-0.2

-10.78

-0.45

-4.93

As % of sales

55.08

96.66

45.71

79.39

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.31

-0.7

-0.85

As % of sales

80.66

2.78

70.75

13.71

Other costs

-0.19

-0.21

-0.11

-0.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.68

1.88

11.97

9.73

Operating profit

-0.32

-0.14

-0.28

-0.17

OPM

-88.43

-1.33

-28.44

-2.84

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.25

-0.25

-0.25

Interest expense

-0.25

-0.11

-0.19

-0.19

Other income

0.03

0

0.04

0

Profit before tax

-0.8

-0.52

-0.69

-0.62

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

-0.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.8

-0.52

-0.69

-0.62

Exceptional items

-0.3

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.1

-0.52

-0.69

-0.62

yoy growth (%)

111.38

-24.56

10.97

-479.17

NPM

-298.91

-4.67

-69.23

-10.02

