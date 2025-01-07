Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.36
11.16
0.99
6.2
yoy growth (%)
-96.69
1,018.03
-83.92
-62.71
Raw materials
-0.2
-10.78
-0.45
-4.93
As % of sales
55.08
96.66
45.71
79.39
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.31
-0.7
-0.85
As % of sales
80.66
2.78
70.75
13.71
Other costs
-0.19
-0.21
-0.11
-0.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.68
1.88
11.97
9.73
Operating profit
-0.32
-0.14
-0.28
-0.17
OPM
-88.43
-1.33
-28.44
-2.84
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.25
-0.25
-0.25
Interest expense
-0.25
-0.11
-0.19
-0.19
Other income
0.03
0
0.04
0
Profit before tax
-0.8
-0.52
-0.69
-0.62
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
-0.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.8
-0.52
-0.69
-0.62
Exceptional items
-0.3
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.1
-0.52
-0.69
-0.62
yoy growth (%)
111.38
-24.56
10.97
-479.17
NPM
-298.91
-4.67
-69.23
-10.02
