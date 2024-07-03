Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹79.1
Prev. Close₹75.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.25
Day's High₹79.1
Day's Low₹79.1
52 Week's High₹97.1
52 Week's Low₹14.66
Book Value₹1.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.63
P/E12.86
EPS5.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.95
-7.72
-7.02
-7.12
Net Worth
0.14
-2.62
-1.92
-2.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.36
11.16
0.99
6.2
yoy growth (%)
-96.69
1,018.03
-83.92
-62.71
Raw materials
-0.2
-10.78
-0.45
-4.93
As % of sales
55.08
96.66
45.71
79.39
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.31
-0.7
-0.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.8
-0.52
-0.69
-0.62
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.25
-0.25
-0.25
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
-0.07
-0.19
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-96.69
1,018.03
-83.92
-62.71
Op profit growth
119.32
-47.63
60.48
-130.47
EBIT growth
34.9
-18.24
15.11
-212.17
Net profit growth
111.38
-24.56
10.97
-479.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
S Venkata Subramanian
Non Executive Director
Iyar Rajlaxmi
Independent Director
Shankar Iyer
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gaurav Kaushik
Executive Director
Navinchandra Joshi
Chairman
TARANG MEHTA
Director (Finance) & CFO
Dinesh Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
MANISH JAIN
Additional Director
Sujeet Singh
Reports by Sterling Powergensys Ltd
Summary
Sterling Powergensys Limited was formerly incorporated as Private Limited Company on October 22, 1984 as Sterling Strips Private Limited.The Company converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Sterling Powergensys Limited in September, 2014. The primary objective of setting up this engineering company was for manufacturing of oil/gas fired industrial boilers. The key promoters of the Company were S. Venkata Subramanian and Premchand Shah. To garner funds to expand its boiler manufacturing capacity, the Company went in for a public issue of shares in 1994, prior to which it obtained the status of a Public Limited Company, on October 19, 1994 and got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.The Company manufactured more than 400 industrial boilers and Waste Heat Recovery Boilers in technical collaboration with Siller & Jamart, Germany, covering steam generation capacity and installed the same encompassing all leading business houses in India. The Company also had occasion to export its boilers/boiler components to Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Thailand and Nigeria. Thus the quality of the boilers manufactured by the Company found wide acceptability. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Industrial Boilers and Thermal Power Plants up to 10 MW and Solar Solutions, both in Solar Products and Solar EPC projects.With the onset of the boom in the capital goods industry and new industrial projects, leading to a situation where maj
The Sterling Powergensys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sterling Powergensys Ltd is ₹41.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sterling Powergensys Ltd is 12.86 and 46.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sterling Powergensys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sterling Powergensys Ltd is ₹14.66 and ₹97.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sterling Powergensys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.13%, 3 Years at 58.56%, 1 Year at 330.02%, 6 Month at 117.37%, 3 Month at 1.02% and 1 Month at -3.16%.
