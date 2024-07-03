iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Powergensys Ltd Share Price

79.1
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:36:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open79.1
  • Day's High79.1
  • 52 Wk High97.1
  • Prev. Close75.34
  • Day's Low79.1
  • 52 Wk Low 14.66
  • Turnover (lac)27.25
  • P/E12.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.62
  • EPS5.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.63
  • Div. Yield0
Sterling Powergensys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sterling Powergensys Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

arrow

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sterling Powergensys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sterling Powergensys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:46 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.31%

Non-Promoter- 0.16%

Institutions: 0.15%

Non-Institutions: 58.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sterling Powergensys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.95

-7.72

-7.02

-7.12

Net Worth

0.14

-2.62

-1.92

-2.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.36

11.16

0.99

6.2

yoy growth (%)

-96.69

1,018.03

-83.92

-62.71

Raw materials

-0.2

-10.78

-0.45

-4.93

As % of sales

55.08

96.66

45.71

79.39

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.31

-0.7

-0.85

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.8

-0.52

-0.69

-0.62

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.25

-0.25

-0.25

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.14

-0.07

-0.19

0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-96.69

1,018.03

-83.92

-62.71

Op profit growth

119.32

-47.63

60.48

-130.47

EBIT growth

34.9

-18.24

15.11

-212.17

Net profit growth

111.38

-24.56

10.97

-479.17

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Sterling Powergensys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sterling Powergensys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

S Venkata Subramanian

Non Executive Director

Iyar Rajlaxmi

Independent Director

Shankar Iyer

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gaurav Kaushik

Executive Director

Navinchandra Joshi

Chairman

TARANG MEHTA

Director (Finance) & CFO

Dinesh Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

MANISH JAIN

Additional Director

Sujeet Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sterling Powergensys Ltd

Summary

Sterling Powergensys Limited was formerly incorporated as Private Limited Company on October 22, 1984 as Sterling Strips Private Limited.The Company converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Sterling Powergensys Limited in September, 2014. The primary objective of setting up this engineering company was for manufacturing of oil/gas fired industrial boilers. The key promoters of the Company were S. Venkata Subramanian and Premchand Shah. To garner funds to expand its boiler manufacturing capacity, the Company went in for a public issue of shares in 1994, prior to which it obtained the status of a Public Limited Company, on October 19, 1994 and got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.The Company manufactured more than 400 industrial boilers and Waste Heat Recovery Boilers in technical collaboration with Siller & Jamart, Germany, covering steam generation capacity and installed the same encompassing all leading business houses in India. The Company also had occasion to export its boilers/boiler components to Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Thailand and Nigeria. Thus the quality of the boilers manufactured by the Company found wide acceptability. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Industrial Boilers and Thermal Power Plants up to 10 MW and Solar Solutions, both in Solar Products and Solar EPC projects.With the onset of the boom in the capital goods industry and new industrial projects, leading to a situation where maj
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sterling Powergensys Ltd share price today?

The Sterling Powergensys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling Powergensys Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sterling Powergensys Ltd is ₹41.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sterling Powergensys Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sterling Powergensys Ltd is 12.86 and 46.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sterling Powergensys Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sterling Powergensys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sterling Powergensys Ltd is ₹14.66 and ₹97.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sterling Powergensys Ltd?

Sterling Powergensys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.13%, 3 Years at 58.56%, 1 Year at 330.02%, 6 Month at 117.37%, 3 Month at 1.02% and 1 Month at -3.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sterling Powergensys Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sterling Powergensys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.31 %
Institutions - 0.15 %
Public - 58.54 %

