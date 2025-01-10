Your Directors have great pleasure in presenting the 39th Annual Report together with the Audited Statement of Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended 31.03.2024 Year ended 31.03.2023 Sales & Other Income 1,061.16 33.24 Total Expenses 777.64 104.02 Profit / (Loss) before exceptional items and tax 283.52 (70.78) Less: Exceptional items - - Less: Tax Expenses - - Add: Provisions Reversed - - Profit / (Loss) after tax 283.52 (70.78) Add: Adjustment for depreciation as per Companies Act 2013 - - Add: Balance brought forward from previous year - - Balance carried to Balance Sheet 283.52 (70.78)

OPERATIONAL REVIEW& STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company has been generating revenue through Solar projects and sale of commodities and further focusing on the research for new projects to be undertaken in the future. The Company was able to generate higher revenues from its previous year. The Company recorded revenue from operations of Rs. 688.48 Lakhs, as against the revenue of Rs. 33 Lakhs in the previous year. The Company has turned around its fortune and earned a profit of Rs. 283.52 Lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2024 as against a loss of Rs. 70.78 Lakhs for the previous financial year.

RESERVES:

Considering the need for retention of profits and enhancing internal revenue generation capabilities of the Company during the financial year under review, the Directors do not propose the transfer of any amount to the general reserve account. The profit for the Financial Year 2023-24 has been transferred to the Profit and Loss Account.

DIVIDEND:

Considering the future expansion, your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY:

The Paid up Equity Share Capital, as at 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 5,09,60,000/- divided into 50,96,000 Equity shares, having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights neither granted any stock options nor sweat equity.

The Company is not having any associate Company, Subsidiary Company or Joint venture.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

During the financial year under review, the Company has not accepted or renewed any deposit falling within the purview of the provisions of Sections 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. Accordingly the requirement for furnishing of details of deposits which are not in compliance with the Chapter V of the Act is not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The Company has not issued any loans or provided any Guarantees or made Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the Financial Year 2023-24.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The provisions of CSR activities under the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There were no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts that would impact the going status of the Company and its future operations.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT: Not Applicable

As per Regulation 27(2) and Regulation 15 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company being less than Rs. 10 Crore and Net worth being less than Rs. 25 Crore as on 31st March, 2024. Since the paid up capital of the Company is Rs. 5,09,60,000/-and net worth is Rs. 14,20,490/- the Corporate Governance Report is not applicable to the Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Board of Directors monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company. Based on the report of internal audit function, the Company undertakes corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained, Directors make the following statement in terms of Section 134 (3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

(a) that in the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(b) that the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

(c) the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the Directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

In terms of Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company is available on the website of the Company at the link: https://splsolar.in/Investor/R&R.html

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, during the year 2023-24 there was no change in the Composition of Board of Directors except resignation of Mr. Yash Dharmendra Sanghvi DIN No: (06934650) due to his pre-occupation in other business.

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of Independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements).

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The following persons are the Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on 31st March, 2024:

Name of the person Designation 1 Sankaran Venkata Subramanian Managing Director 2 Rajlaxmi Iyar * Non-Executive Director 3 Shankar Ramnath Iyer Independent Director 4 Harishchandra Bharama Naukudkar *** Independent Director 5 Pundlik Ranaba Davane **** Chief Financial Officer 6 Gaurav Kaushik Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

In accordance with Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, *Mrs. Rajlaxmi Iyar Non Executive Director of the Company retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.

Note: Following changes in the composition of Board of Directors of the Company:

1. **Mr. Yash Dharmendra Sanghvi, director of the Company resigned from the post of director of the Company with effect from March 29, 2024:

2. ***Mr. Harishchandra Naukudkar (DIN: 07556138), Chairman and Independent Director of the Company resigned from the post of Chairman and Independent Director of the Company with effect from July 06, 2024 and appointed as a Chief Executive officer of the Company with effect from July 06, 2024;

3. Mr. Nandakumar Kalath (DIN: 00041727) appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from May 25, 2024 and Chairman with effect from July 06, 2024;

4. Mr. Tarang Mehta, (DIN: 01528135) appointed as a Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 25, 2024;

5. Mr. Manish Jain, (DIN: 01310249) appointed as a Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 25, 2024;

6. ****Mr. Pundlik Ranaba Davane, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company and re-designated as a Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from July 06, 2024 and

7. Mr. Dinesh Agarwal (DIN: 02854858) appointed as a Director-Finance and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from July 06, 2024.

8. Mr. Navinchandra Joshi (DIN: 10700698) appointed as a Executive Director of the Company with effect from July 09, 2024.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an evaluation after taking into consideration various aspects of the Boards functioning, composition of the Board and its Committees, culture, execution and performance of specific duties, remuneration, obligations and governance.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors, Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and the Board of Directors was carried out by the entire Board, and the performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors throughout the standard set of questionnaire to be evaluated on a scale of 1 to 5 in accordance with the Companies Act and the SEBI guidelines. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Company has a Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Committee reviews and recommends the Board about remuneration for Directors and Key Managerial Personnel and other employees up to one level below of the Key Managerial Personnel. During the Financial year 2023-24 the Company did not pay any sitting fees to the Non-Executive Director and Independent Directors for attending the Board Meetings. Remuneration to Executive Directors is governed under the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and in accordance with NRC Policy. The Company has devised the Nomination and Remuneration Policy for the appointment, re-appointment and remuneration of Directors & Key Managerial. All the appointment, reappointment and remuneration of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel are in compliance of the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down pursuant to Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

BOARD DIVERSITY:

None of the Directors of the Company is disqualified for being appointed as Director as Specified in Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company conducts programmes/presentations periodically to familiarize the Independent Directors with the nature of industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company, Board dynamics & functions, Management techniques and role, rights & responsibilities of Independent Directors through its Executive Directors. The details of such familiarization programmes have been disclosed on the Companys website at (https://www.splsolar.in/).

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

During the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, Five (5) Board Meetings were held on the following dates:

1. 17th May, 2023

2. 14th August, 2023

3. 13thNovember, 2023

4. 10th February, 2024

5. 29th March, 2024.

The composition and Category of Board of Directors as on 31st March, 2024 is as under:-

Name of the Directors Category of Directors Number of outside Attendance No. of Shares held in the Company As at 31.03.2024 Directorship Public Directorship # Private Board meeting Last AGM held on 26th June, 2023 Sankaran Subramanian Venkata Managing Director - - 5 Yes 4,64,350 Rajlaxmi Iyar * Non Executive Director - - 5 Yes 9000 Yash Dharmendra Sanghvi ** Non-Executive Director - - 1 No Nil Shankar Ramnath Iyer Independent Director - 2 5 Yes Nil Harishchandra Bharama Naukudkar *** Independent Director - - 5 Yes Nil

#Excluding Directorships in Foreign Companies.

Memberships of the Directors in various Committees are within the permissible limits of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The members of the Board have been provided with the requisite information mentioned in the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 well before the Board Meetings.

COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

In accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is having in place an Audit Committee comprising of Independent Directors and Non-Executive Director. The Audit Committee acts in accordance with the terms of reference specified from time to time by the Board. All the Members of the Audit Committee are financially literate.

Audit Committee meets Four (4) times in the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, on following dates:

1. 17th May, 2023

2. 14th August, 2023

3. 13th November, 2023

4. 10th February, 2024.

The composition of the Committee and name and attendance of Audit Committee as on 31st March, 2024 are as under: -

Name of Director Designation Category of Directorship No. of Meetings during the Year Entitled to attend Attended Mr. Harishchandra Bharama Naukudkar * Chairperson Independent Director 4 4 Mr. Sankaran Venkata Subramanian Member Executive Director 4 4 Mr. Shankar Ramnath Iyer Member Independent Director 4 4

Note:

*Mr. Harishchandra Naukudkar (DIN: 07556138), Chairman and Independent Director of the Company, resigned from the post of director of the Company with effect from July 06, 2024 Due to the resignation of Mr. Harishchandra Naukudkar and appointment of new directors, the Board has reconstituted the Audit Committee as follows effective as on the date of report:

Mr. Manish Jain Chairperson Mr. Shankar Ramnath Iyer Member Mr. Venkat Sankaran Subramanian Member

At the invitation of the Committee, other Financial Executives of the Company also attended the meetings to respond to queries raised at the Committee meetings.

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Company is having in place the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (“NRC”) for reviewing and recommending the remuneration payable to the Directors and senior executives of the Company and assisting the Board with respect to the process of appointment or re-election of Chairman of the Board of Directors and other executive and non-executive Directors.

The particulars of Members of Nomination & Remuneration Committee and their attendance at the Meetings are as under:

During the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, Nomination & Remuneration Committee meet one (1) time on the following date:

1. 17th May, 2023.

The composition and attendance of Nomination & Remuneration Committee as on 31st March, 2024 are as under: -

Category of No. of Meetings during the Year Name of Director Designation Directorship Entitled to attend Attended Mrs. Rajlaxmi Iyar Member Non-Executive Director 1 1 *Mr. Harishchandra Bharama Naukudkar Member Independent Director 1 1 Mr. Shankar Ramnath Iyer Chairperson Independent Director 1 1

Note:

*Mr. Harishchandra Naukudkar (DIN: 07556138), Chairman and Independent Director of the Company, resigned from the post of director of the Company with effect from July 06, 2024 Due to the resignation of Mr. Harishchandra Naukudkar and appointment of new directors, the Board has reconstituted the Nomination & Remuneration Committee as follows effective as on the date of report:

Mr. Shankar Ramnath Iyer Chairperson Mrs. Rajlaxmi lyar Member Mr. Nandakumar Kalath Member Mr. Tarang Mehta Member

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee has framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors including determining qualifications and independence of a Director, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Senior Management Personnel and their remuneration as part of its charter and other matters provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013. Pursuant to Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the nomination and remuneration policy of the Company which lays down the criteria for determining qualifications, competencies, positive attributes and independence for appointment of Directors and policies of the Company relating to remuneration of Directors, KMP and other employees is available on the Companys website https://splsolar.in/Policies. We affirm that the remuneration paid to Directors, senior management and other employees is in accordance with the remuneration policy of the Company.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Company is having in place the Stakeholders Relationship Committee (“SRC”) for the redressal of the grievances of security holders of the Company.

Composition, Meetings and Attendance of the committee is as follows:

During the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, Stakeholders Relationship Committee meet One (1) time on the following date:

1. 17th May, 2023.

The composition and attendance of Stakeholders Relationship Committee as on 31st March, 2024 are as under: -

Name of Director Designation Category of Directorship No. of Meetings during the Year Entitled to attend Attended Mrs. Rajlaxmi Iyar Chairperson Non-Executive Director 1 1 *Mr. Harishchandra Bharama Naukudkar Member Executive Director 1 1 **Mr. Yash Dharmendra Sanghvi Member Independent Director 1 1

Due to the resignation of Mr. Harishchandra Naukudkar and Mr. Yash Dharmendra Sanghvi and appointment of new directors, the Board has reconstituted the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as follows effective as on the date of report:

Mr. Tarang Mehta Chairperson Mr. Nandakumar Kalath Member Mr. Manish Jain Member

SEXUAL HARASSMENT:

The Constitution of Internal Complaint Committee under Section 4 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (“the Act”) is not applicable to the Company since the Company has less than 10 employees. Yet as a part of good governance, the Board monitors and assesses the complaints received, if any from the employees relating to sexual harassment at workplace in accordance with the Act and rules made there under. During the year under review, no complaints were reported.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower policy to report genuine concerns, grievances, frauds and mismanagements, if any. The Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower policy has been posted on the website of the Company i.e. www.splsolar.in.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company during the year has not entered into transactions as specified under section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 with related parties.

DEPOSITORY SERVICES:

The Companys Equity Shares have been admitted to the depository mechanism of the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and also the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). As a result, the investors have an option to hold the shares of the Company in a dematerialized form in either of the two Depositories. The Company has been allotted ISIN No. INE067E01013. Shareholders therefore are requested to take full benefit of the same and lodge their holdings with Depository Participants [DPs] with whom they have their Demat Accounts for getting their holdings in electronic form.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS:

There have been no instances of fraud reported by the Statutory Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Acts & Rules framed thereunder either to the Company or to the Central Government.

CODE OF CONDUCT:

Your Company is committed to conducting its business in accordance with the applicable laws, rules and regulations and highest standards of business ethics. In recognition thereof, the Board of Directors has implemented a Code of Conduct for adherence by the Directors, Senior Management Personnel and

Employees of the Company. This will help in dealing with ethical issues and also foster a culture of accountability and integrity. The Code has been posted on the Companys website www.splsolar.in. All the Board Members and Senior Management Personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code.

STATUTORY AUDITOR:

M/s. D. G. M. S. & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (FRN- 112187W) (Previously known as M/s. Doshi Maru & Associates), were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company at its 37th Annual General Meeting from the conclusion of the said meeting until the conclusion of the 42nd Annual General Meeting at such remuneration as fixed by the Board of Directors of the Company. They have audited the financial statements of the Company for the year under review.. The report of the Statutory Auditors, M/s. D. G. M. S. & Co, Chartered Accountants on the financial statements of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 forms part of this Annual Report. The Statutory Auditors have submitted an unmodified opinion on the audit of financial statements for the Financial Year 2023-24 and there is no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has appointed CS Deepak Chheta, a Practicing Company Secretary having COP No.: 20966 to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the period under review. The Secretarial Audit report for the Financial Year 2023-24 is annexed herewith as Annexure A and forms an integral part to this Report.

AUDITORS REPORT/ SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

The Statutory Auditors Report does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks, but Secretarial Audit Report contains qualifications pursuant to Regulations 31 (2) of Listing Obligation, Disclosure Requirements, Regulations, 2015 stated the following:

Secretarial Auditors Qualifications Managements view on the same 1. During the period under review the Company has not Dematerialized 100 % of Shareholding of Promoter and Promoter Group as per Regulation 31 (2) of Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements, Regulations 2015. 7,03,250 [Seven Lakh Three Thousand Two Hundred and Fifty] Equity shares constituting to 13.80% of the entire promoter holding are yet to be Dematerialised The Company had informed every promoter to convert their shares and some of them are in process but other Promoters being distant persons of each other are scattered all over and for some even re-classification of shares applied for and hence it is very difficult to convert each promoters physical holding into Demat. 2. During the period under review Company has not paid the Statutory dues including of Provident Fund as per Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, Profession Tax under The Professional Tax Act, 1975 and TDS under Income Tax Act, 1961 The dues which are pending are of interest amount of Covid period which needs to be ratified. 3. The Company had received notices from the stock exchange regarding delayed submission of Shareholding pattern of quarter ended December, 2023 and board meeting date to the stock exchange in financial year 2023-2024 and hence the stock exchange had imposed a penalty on the company as per SEBI (LODR) Due to some matter with RTA, submission were in delay. Matter resolved and applicable penalties were paid. Regulation. However the penalties so imposed were paid by the company in the financial year 2023-2024

However, your Directors assure that the Company continues its principles of abiding by the Law in its Letter and Spirit. Your Directors are putting maximum efforts to make Company fully compliant in all respects and expect Company to be fully compliant at the earliest

PARTICULARS REGARDING CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure B to this Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year under review as stipulated under Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is presented in the separate section forming part of this Annual Report as “Annexure C”

RISK MANAGEMENT:

Your Company recognizes that risk is an integral part of business and is committed to managing the risks in a proactive and efficient manner. The Board periodically reviews the risks and measures taken for mitigation.

ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY:

The Company is aware of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Companys policy requires conduct of operations in such a manner, so as to ensure safety of all concerned compliances, environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources at the Plant.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Disclosures with respect to remuneration required pursuant to Section 197 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company is Annexed here as “Annexure D”. Further, the Company does not have any employee whose remuneration exceeds the limits prescribed in rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

LISTING:

The Companys Shares are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE Limited).

There have been no material changes and there are no commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company, which occurred between the end of the financial year to which these financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the year under review, your Company has complied with all the applicable secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

OTHER DISCLOSURES:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

2. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

3. Buyback of shares.

4. No application was made or any proceeding is pending under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

5. Requirement of one-time settlement with Banks or Financial Institutions was not applicable.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Companys Shareholders, Vendors and Stakeholders including Banks, Government authorities, other business associates, who have extended their valuable sustained support and encouragement during the year under review. The Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation for impressive growth achieved through the competence, hard work, solidarity, cooperation and support of employees at all levels.