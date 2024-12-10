Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 04th December, 2024 to Tuesday, 10th December, 2024 for the purpose of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 10th December, 2024 and for determining the members who are eligible for voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Outcome of 01/2024-25 of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024)