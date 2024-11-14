Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Sterling Powergensys Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Sterling Powergensys Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at 05:30 P.M. through video - conferencing facility to consider & approve the following matters: 1. Approval of the unaudited financial results along with limited review report of the Company for the period ended 30th September 2024; 2. Approval of Issue of Shares through Private Placement; 3. Approval of Notice for Extra-ordinary General Meeting along with the venue day date and time of the Meeting. as per attachemnt (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 9 Sep 2024

Sterling Powergensys Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and allot Equity Shares at a price of Rs. 35.71/- per Equity Share (including premium of Rs. 25.71) having face value of Rs. 10/- per Equity Share; 2. Proposal to appoint Mr. Sujeet Singh Additional Director cum Independent Director of the Company; Please find enclosed the outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Sterling Powergensys Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held through video conference on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 06:00 P.M. to consider & approve the following matters: 1. Approval of the unaudited financial results along with limited review report of the Company for the period ended 30th June 2024; 2. Noting the resolution passed by circulation; 3. Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 29 Jun 2024

Sterling Powergensys Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approval of Increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company; 2. To approval of Issue of Shares through Private Placement; 3. To approval of Shifting of Registered Office of the Company within city; 4. To approval Board Report and all its annexures and director responsibility statement for the Financial Year ended 2023-2024; 5. To approval of Notice for 39th Annual General Meeting along with the venue day date and time of the Meeting; 6. To any other business with permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director. With reference to the above subject, Kindly note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Saturday, 06th July, 2024 which commenced at 04:00 P.M and concluded at 07:50 P.M & the Board considered and approved the matter(s) as attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 18 May 2024

Sterling Powergensys Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the financial statements of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. 2. To take note of the auditors report 3. Proposal to appoint Mr. Nandakumar Kalath as Additional Director cum Non Executive Director of the Company. 4. Proposal to appoint Mr. Muralidharan as an Additional Director cum Non Executive Director of the Company. 5. Proposal to appoint Mr. Tarang Mehta Additional Director cum Independent Director of the Company 6. Proposal to appoint Mr. Ramesh Narayanan as Additional Director cum Non executive Director in the Company. 7. Proposal to appoint Mr. Manish Jain as Additional Director cum Independent Director in the Company. 8. To consider the progress in the proposed Hydrogen Project. Attached results Attached In reference to Board Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, 25th May, 2024, which commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 06:30 p.m., the Board considered and approved the matters attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Sterling Powergensys Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 29th March 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Office No. 121 Runwal Commercial Complex Co-Op Premises Ltd L.B.S. Marg Mulund (West) Mumbai-400080 Maharashtra India at 04:30 P.M. at shorter notice to consider & approve the following matters 1. Noting of resignation by Mr. Yash Dharmendra Sanghvi (DIN: 06934650) from the position of Director of the Company w.e.f. 28th March 2024. 2. Approval for the reassignment of lease of Property/Undertaking of the Company. With reference to the above subject, Kindly note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, 29th March, 2024 which commenced at 04:30 P.M and concluded at 05:30 P.M & the Board considered and approved the following matter(s) in the said meeting: 1. Noting of resignation by Mr. Yash Dharmendra Sanghvi (DIN: 06934650) from the position of Director of the Company w.e.f. 28th March, 2024. 2. Approval for the reassignment of lease of Property/Undertaking of the Company situated at A-8/4, MIDC Industrial Area, Murbad, Dist: Thane-421401 Maharashtra, India of which prior approval of shareholders taken on 26th June, 2023 by way of special resolution. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024