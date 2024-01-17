iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Powergensys Ltd Book Closer

67.33
(-1.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Sterling Powerg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser18 Nov 20244 Dec 202410 Dec 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 04th December, 2024 to Tuesday, 10th December, 2024 for the purpose of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 10th December, 2024 and for determining the members who are eligible for voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting
BookCloser12 Jul 202428 Jul 20243 Aug 2024
Annual General Meeting

Sterling Powerg.: Related News

No Record Found

