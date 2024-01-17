|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|18 Nov 2024
|4 Dec 2024
|10 Dec 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 04th December, 2024 to Tuesday, 10th December, 2024 for the purpose of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 10th December, 2024 and for determining the members who are eligible for voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting
|BookCloser
|12 Jul 2024
|28 Jul 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Annual General Meeting
