|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|3 Aug 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|AGM 03/08/2024 Please find enclosed (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of the 39th AGM to be held on Saturday, August 03, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024) Please enclosed herewith Outcome of the 39th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024) Voting Result along with Scrutinizers Report of 39th Annual General Meeting held on 3rd August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
