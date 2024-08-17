STG Lifecare Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
0
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.01
Total Income
0.01
Total Expenditure
0.7
PBIDT
-0.69
Interest
0.01
PBDT
-0.7
Depreciation
0.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.28
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
14.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
72,43,526
Public Shareholding (%)
48.82
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
3,55,400
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
4.68
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
2.4
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
72,38,214
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
95.32
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
48.78
PBIDTM(%)
0
PBDTM(%)
0
PATM(%)
0
No Record Found
