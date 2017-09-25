Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.77
0
-100
-97.65
Op profit growth
-80.5
175.73
-37.25
-43.84
EBIT growth
-79.97
51.69
-4.76
-49.88
Net profit growth
-93.97
-21.42
1.59
-22.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-598.35
-3,706.03
0
-12,606.34
EBIT margin
-617.97
-3,728.05
0
-15,186.12
Net profit margin
-95.99
-1,924.38
0
-14,186.75
RoCE
-1.1
-5.6
-3.69
-3.76
RoNW
-0.24
-3.7
-4.03
-3.42
RoA
-0.04
-0.72
-0.92
-0.87
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.04
-0.68
-1.25
-1
Book value per share
4.19
4.23
4.92
5.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-30.8
-3.07
-1.57
-3.04
P/B
0.36
0.5
0.4
0.53
EV/EBIDTA
-78.57
-15.83
-40.03
-26.61
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
64,133.78
75,959.34
0
4,47,022.47
Inventory days
0
0
0
4,716.29
Creditor days
0
0
-2.59
-6.45
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
118.2
765.28
202.55
151.84
Net debt / equity
4.39
4.38
3.45
2.94
Net debt / op. profit
-72.31
-14.19
-35.79
-22.5
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-2,514.69
Employee costs
0
0
0
-1,955.62
Other costs
-698.35
-3,806.03
0
-8,236.02
