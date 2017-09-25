iifl-logo-icon 1
STG Lifecare Ltd Key Ratios

Sep 25, 2017|03:19:50 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.77

0

-100

-97.65

Op profit growth

-80.5

175.73

-37.25

-43.84

EBIT growth

-79.97

51.69

-4.76

-49.88

Net profit growth

-93.97

-21.42

1.59

-22.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-598.35

-3,706.03

0

-12,606.34

EBIT margin

-617.97

-3,728.05

0

-15,186.12

Net profit margin

-95.99

-1,924.38

0

-14,186.75

RoCE

-1.1

-5.6

-3.69

-3.76

RoNW

-0.24

-3.7

-4.03

-3.42

RoA

-0.04

-0.72

-0.92

-0.87

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.04

-0.68

-1.25

-1

Book value per share

4.19

4.23

4.92

5.78

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-30.8

-3.07

-1.57

-3.04

P/B

0.36

0.5

0.4

0.53

EV/EBIDTA

-78.57

-15.83

-40.03

-26.61

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

64,133.78

75,959.34

0

4,47,022.47

Inventory days

0

0

0

4,716.29

Creditor days

0

0

-2.59

-6.45

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

118.2

765.28

202.55

151.84

Net debt / equity

4.39

4.38

3.45

2.94

Net debt / op. profit

-72.31

-14.19

-35.79

-22.5

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-2,514.69

Employee costs

0

0

0

-1,955.62

Other costs

-698.35

-3,806.03

0

-8,236.02

