SectorComputer Education
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹1.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Equity Capital
14.84
14.84
14.84
14.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.01
-7.94
-6.97
-5.7
Net Worth
6.83
6.9
7.87
9.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Revenue
0.06
0.05
0
0
yoy growth (%)
20.77
0
-100
-97.65
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.22
As % of sales
0
0
0
2,514.69
Employee costs
0
0
-0.04
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Profit before tax
-0.4
-1.91
-1.27
-1.35
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.58
-0.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0.58
-1.17
-0.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.77
0
-100
-97.65
Op profit growth
-79.4
178.83
-39.02
-30.28
EBIT growth
-78.88
51.31
-6.18
-41.46
Net profit growth
-92.34
-23.02
0.07
1.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Gross Sales
0.01
0.06
0.05
0
0.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.01
0.06
0.05
0
0.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0.33
0.95
0.01
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NIIT Ltd
NIITLTD
192.7
|68.06
|2,609.92
|8.25
|0.39
|35.69
|76.46
Aptech Ltd
APTECHT
183.47
|51.46
|1,062.56
|0.41
|2.46
|57.48
|43.69
Zee Learn Ltd
ZEELEARN
7.97
|4.98
|260.67
|0.8
|0
|37.84
|3.67
Compucom Software Ltd
COMPUSOFT
28.17
|97.38
|223.45
|0.78
|1.42
|7.25
|17.56
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
UMESLTD
6.67
|0
|17.73
|0.01
|0
|0.19
|5.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SURYAMANI UDITNARAIN PATHAK
Whole-time Director
YOGESH CHANDRA VAIDYA
Director
PRASANNA VAIDYA
Director
MAHESH CHANDER SHRIVASTAVA
Reports by STG Lifecare Ltd
Summary
Software Technology Group International Ltd (STG) was incorporated on 24 Apr.92 as AASHI Consultants Pvt Ltd under the Companies Act, 1956. Its name was subsequently changed to Software Technology Group International Pvt Ltd in Jan.94 and it became a Public Limited Company under the name Software Technology Group International Ltd in Feb.94. STG was one of the first to launch client server and object oriented technology focussed programs in India. In 1995, in-line with its objective of being the leader in technology, it became the first Lotus Authorised Education Centre (LAEC) and now STG has forged appropriate alliances with Oracle, IBM and SUN Microsystems inorder to take the latest in technologies to the very door step in the Indian Software Professionals.STG has been dealing with Software Training for professionals and aspiring professionals and Software Services extending upto onsite, offshore and domestic services also. STG has its own training centres spread over all the major metros and non-metros like New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Calcutta.It came out with a public issue of 31,87,500 equity shares at a premium of Rs 56/- per share in Dec.99 for setting up training centres in Bombay, Ahmedabad, Pune and Calcutta; a subsidiary in USA and offices at UK and Australia; corporate office at Gurgaon and expansion of franchisee network within India and abroad.The company has signed an MOU with Infotec Commercial Systems (ICS), a leading US based learning soluti
