STG Lifecare Ltd Share Price

Sep 25, 2017|03:19:50 PM

STG Lifecare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Computer Education

Open

0

Prev. Close

1.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

4.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

STG Lifecare Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

STG Lifecare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

STG Lifecare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:06 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.17%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

STG Lifecare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Equity Capital

14.84

14.84

14.84

14.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.01

-7.94

-6.97

-5.7

Net Worth

6.83

6.9

7.87

9.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Revenue

0.06

0.05

0

0

yoy growth (%)

20.77

0

-100

-97.65

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.22

As % of sales

0

0

0

2,514.69

Employee costs

0

0

-0.04

-0.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Profit before tax

-0.4

-1.91

-1.27

-1.35

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.58

-0.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0.58

-1.17

-0.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.77

0

-100

-97.65

Op profit growth

-79.4

178.83

-39.02

-30.28

EBIT growth

-78.88

51.31

-6.18

-41.46

Net profit growth

-92.34

-23.02

0.07

1.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Gross Sales

0.01

0.06

0.05

0

0.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.01

0.06

0.05

0

0.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0.33

0.95

0.01

0.1

STG Lifecare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NIIT Ltd

NIITLTD

192.7

68.062,609.928.250.3935.6976.46

Aptech Ltd

APTECHT

183.47

51.461,062.560.412.4657.4843.69

Zee Learn Ltd

ZEELEARN

7.97

4.98260.670.8037.843.67

Compucom Software Ltd

COMPUSOFT

28.17

97.38223.450.781.427.2517.56

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

UMESLTD

6.67

017.730.0100.195.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT STG Lifecare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

SURYAMANI UDITNARAIN PATHAK

Whole-time Director

YOGESH CHANDRA VAIDYA

Director

PRASANNA VAIDYA

Director

MAHESH CHANDER SHRIVASTAVA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by STG Lifecare Ltd

Summary

Software Technology Group International Ltd (STG) was incorporated on 24 Apr.92 as AASHI Consultants Pvt Ltd under the Companies Act, 1956. Its name was subsequently changed to Software Technology Group International Pvt Ltd in Jan.94 and it became a Public Limited Company under the name Software Technology Group International Ltd in Feb.94. STG was one of the first to launch client server and object oriented technology focussed programs in India. In 1995, in-line with its objective of being the leader in technology, it became the first Lotus Authorised Education Centre (LAEC) and now STG has forged appropriate alliances with Oracle, IBM and SUN Microsystems inorder to take the latest in technologies to the very door step in the Indian Software Professionals.STG has been dealing with Software Training for professionals and aspiring professionals and Software Services extending upto onsite, offshore and domestic services also. STG has its own training centres spread over all the major metros and non-metros like New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Calcutta.It came out with a public issue of 31,87,500 equity shares at a premium of Rs 56/- per share in Dec.99 for setting up training centres in Bombay, Ahmedabad, Pune and Calcutta; a subsidiary in USA and offices at UK and Australia; corporate office at Gurgaon and expansion of franchisee network within India and abroad.The company has signed an MOU with Infotec Commercial Systems (ICS), a leading US based learning soluti
