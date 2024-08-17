STG Lifecare Ltd Summary

Software Technology Group International Ltd (STG) was incorporated on 24 Apr.92 as AASHI Consultants Pvt Ltd under the Companies Act, 1956. Its name was subsequently changed to Software Technology Group International Pvt Ltd in Jan.94 and it became a Public Limited Company under the name Software Technology Group International Ltd in Feb.94. STG was one of the first to launch client server and object oriented technology focussed programs in India. In 1995, in-line with its objective of being the leader in technology, it became the first Lotus Authorised Education Centre (LAEC) and now STG has forged appropriate alliances with Oracle, IBM and SUN Microsystems inorder to take the latest in technologies to the very door step in the Indian Software Professionals.STG has been dealing with Software Training for professionals and aspiring professionals and Software Services extending upto onsite, offshore and domestic services also. STG has its own training centres spread over all the major metros and non-metros like New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Calcutta.It came out with a public issue of 31,87,500 equity shares at a premium of Rs 56/- per share in Dec.99 for setting up training centres in Bombay, Ahmedabad, Pune and Calcutta; a subsidiary in USA and offices at UK and Australia; corporate office at Gurgaon and expansion of franchisee network within India and abroad.The company has signed an MOU with Infotec Commercial Systems (ICS), a leading US based learning solutions major for complete offshore software development services for ICS and its customers. It has also signed an MoU with Infosys Technologies wherein Infosys has appointed the company as a business alliance partner (support and training) for implementation of Infosys Banking Solutions.STG has recently signed a MOU with Infosys Technologies , under which the company has been appointed as a services partner for Finacle, its flagship Core Banking Solution. The Company will deliver training and implementation services to the rapidly growing family of Infosys Finacle customers in India.The company has entered in strategic relationship with Red Hat to promote Linux education in India. Further, the company has bagged two prestigious orders totalling worth around Rs.36 lacs which will aid the Ministry of Finance and World Bank. The orders includes a Financial Management System for World Banks Third Technical Education Project.