STG Lifecare Ltd Management Discussions

Management Discussion and Analysis Report is as under:

Future Potential

Your company is working on new projects and is likely to improve its performance in the following years.

Opportunities, Threats and Out look

Increase in public awareness about health care, there are enough potential about lifecare activities. The company is exploring the same and expected to perform well in future. Business threats as apply to all the sectors are applicable to the company also. The company does not see any major business threat in near future. The future of the company seems good.

Risks and Concerns

Among the concerns, high competition resulting in high attrition, small size and thus volatile revenue streams, intense competition from small unorganized players in the Industry and the external environment may have an impact on the companys operations.

Operations:

Revenue:

Revenues during financial year 2016-17 were posted Rs. 6,43,008/-.

Expenditures:

Management was also able to control the expenses and cost to the Company. Total expenditure of the company is Rs. 45,82,296/- during the financial year 2016-17.

Cost Control Initiatives

Your company continues to focus on cost reduction, procurement of materials at competitive Prices, reinforcement of financial discipline and adequate control on overhead costs on continuous basis.

Financial Position:

(a) Authorised Capital:

The authorised capital of the Company comprises of 2, 00, 00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each (same in previous year).

(b) Issued Capital

Issued Capital of the Company comprises of 1,48,37,140 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each (same in previous year).

(c) Changes in Capital Structure: None

Internal Control Systems and their adequacy:

Your company has in place system of internal control commensurate with its size and nature of its operations. Management continuously reviews the Internal Control Systems and procedures to ensure orderly efficient conduct of business.

Events occurring after the balance sheet date:

There were no significant events that occurred after the date of balance sheet.

Related Party Transactions:

There is no contracts or arrangements with related parties during the Financial Year 2016-17.