iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

STG Lifecare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(-100.00%)
Sep 25, 2017|03:19:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR STG Lifecare Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Revenue

0.06

0.05

0

0

yoy growth (%)

20.77

0

-100

-97.65

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.22

As % of sales

0

0

0

2,514.69

Employee costs

0

0

-0.04

-0.17

As % of sales

0

0

0

1,955.62

Other costs

-0.45

-1.95

-0.63

-0.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

719.86

3,735.88

0

8,215.18

Operating profit

-0.39

-1.9

-0.68

-1.12

OPM

-619.86

-3,635.88

0

-12,585.5

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.58

-0.23

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.4

-1.91

-1.27

-1.35

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.4

-1.91

-1.27

-1.35

Exceptional items

0.33

0.94

0.01

0.09

Net profit

-0.07

-0.97

-1.26

-1.26

yoy growth (%)

-92.34

-23.02

0.07

1.03

NPM

-117.49

-1,854.23

0

-14,165.91

STG Lifecare Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR STG Lifecare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.