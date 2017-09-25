Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Revenue
0.06
0.05
0
0
yoy growth (%)
20.77
0
-100
-97.65
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.22
As % of sales
0
0
0
2,514.69
Employee costs
0
0
-0.04
-0.17
As % of sales
0
0
0
1,955.62
Other costs
-0.45
-1.95
-0.63
-0.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
719.86
3,735.88
0
8,215.18
Operating profit
-0.39
-1.9
-0.68
-1.12
OPM
-619.86
-3,635.88
0
-12,585.5
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.58
-0.23
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.4
-1.91
-1.27
-1.35
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.4
-1.91
-1.27
-1.35
Exceptional items
0.33
0.94
0.01
0.09
Net profit
-0.07
-0.97
-1.26
-1.26
yoy growth (%)
-92.34
-23.02
0.07
1.03
NPM
-117.49
-1,854.23
0
-14,165.91
No Record Found
