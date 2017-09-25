STG Lifecare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Jun-2014
Profit before tax
-0.4
-1.91
-1.27
-1.35
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.58
-0.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0.58
-1.17
-0.75
Other operating items
Operating
-0.41
-1.35
-3.02
-2.34
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.41
-1.35
-3.02
-2.35
Equity raised
-15.87
-13.93
-11.4
-8.87
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
30.35
28.65
27.47
27.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.06
13.35
13.03
16.37
