iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

STG Lifecare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0
(-100.00%)
Sep 25, 2017|03:19:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR STG Lifecare Ltd

STG Lifecare Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Jun-2014

Profit before tax

-0.4

-1.91

-1.27

-1.35

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.58

-0.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0.58

-1.17

-0.75

Other operating items

Operating

-0.41

-1.35

-3.02

-2.34

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.41

-1.35

-3.02

-2.35

Equity raised

-15.87

-13.93

-11.4

-8.87

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

30.35

28.65

27.47

27.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

14.06

13.35

13.03

16.37

STG Lifecare Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR STG Lifecare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.