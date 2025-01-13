Stratmont Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.44
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.2
-0.56
-1.29
-1.82
Net Worth
4.64
2.94
2.21
1.68
Minority Interest
Debt
27.98
7.65
0.87
2.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.12
0.07
0
0
Total Liabilities
32.74
10.66
3.08
3.97
Fixed Assets
5.79
5.56
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
25.91
3.43
2.58
3.95
Inventories
0.9
0.48
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
39.15
22.11
2.35
4.69
Debtor Days
4,054.23
Other Current Assets
8.95
4.39
0.73
0.4
Sundry Creditors
-22.47
-23.12
-0.27
-1.1
Creditor Days
950.88
Other Current Liabilities
-0.62
-0.42
-0.23
-0.03
Cash
1.03
1.66
0.5
0.02
Total Assets
32.73
10.65
3.08
3.97
