iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Stratmont Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

121.85
(-1.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:41:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Stratmont Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.44

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.2

-0.56

-1.29

-1.82

Net Worth

4.64

2.94

2.21

1.68

Minority Interest

Debt

27.98

7.65

0.87

2.29

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.12

0.07

0

0

Total Liabilities

32.74

10.66

3.08

3.97

Fixed Assets

5.79

5.56

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

25.91

3.43

2.58

3.95

Inventories

0.9

0.48

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

39.15

22.11

2.35

4.69

Debtor Days

4,054.23

Other Current Assets

8.95

4.39

0.73

0.4

Sundry Creditors

-22.47

-23.12

-0.27

-1.1

Creditor Days

950.88

Other Current Liabilities

-0.62

-0.42

-0.23

-0.03

Cash

1.03

1.66

0.5

0.02

Total Assets

32.73

10.65

3.08

3.97

Stratmont Indus. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Stratmont Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.