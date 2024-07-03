Summary

Stratmont Industries Limited (formerly known as Raigarh Paper & Board Mills Ltd) was incorporated in 1984. The Company name was changed from Raigarh Paper & Board Mills Limited to Chhattisgarh Industries Limited in April 2009 and again changed from Chhattisgarh Industries Limited to Stratmont Industries Limited effective from 27 December,2016. Earlier, the Company was engaged into sale of sarees. Presently the main business of the Company is trading in Coal, Coke and Iron & Steel . The Company attained the industrial expertise and are recognized for Manufacturing and Supplying of LAM Coke with the production capacity of 36,000 Metric Ton Per Annum (MTPA) manufacturing unit at Bhachau, Kachchh District in Gujarat. It has Stockyard to store Coke of various sizes. It has constructed hardstand at screening plant to get clean Coke. Company also attained the industrial expertise of manufacturing and supplying of LAM Coke, along with the business to identify demands of clients. It established a strong foothold in the industry by fabricating a quality array of products, which conform to international quality standards.Apart from this, the Company operate the facility of unloading and storage of sufficient quantity of raw material. It also supply quality LAM Coke with excellent packaging to meet the requirements of the clients. It bring raw material of Coking Coal from domestic market of high quality and import it from Australia. The LAM Coke Foundry is high on demand in the sectors s

