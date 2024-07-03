Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹137.3
Prev. Close₹137.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.94
Day's High₹140
Day's Low₹134.6
52 Week's High₹208.65
52 Week's Low₹33.24
Book Value₹10.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)383.58
P/E259.06
EPS0.53
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.44
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.2
-0.56
-1.29
-1.82
Net Worth
4.64
2.94
2.21
1.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.42
0.44
77.81
24.61
yoy growth (%)
-4.8
-99.42
216.12
0
Raw materials
-0.37
-0.37
-77.28
-24.43
As % of sales
88.3
85.35
99.31
99.27
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.17
-0.16
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
0.04
0.1
0.49
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.09
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.13
Working capital
-0.19
0
0.91
2.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.8
-99.42
216.12
0
Op profit growth
-28.68
-517.92
-317.35
-58.22
EBIT growth
-71.42
-59.35
-79.16
-303.61
Net profit growth
-71.42
-59.35
-78.87
-299.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Chinmoy Kumar Guha
Executive Director
Vatsal Agarwaal
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Tyagi
Independent Director
Neelam Patwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Robin Keshri
Managing Director
Sudhanshu Kumar Binodkumar Mishra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Stratmont Industries Ltd
Summary
Stratmont Industries Limited (formerly known as Raigarh Paper & Board Mills Ltd) was incorporated in 1984. The Company name was changed from Raigarh Paper & Board Mills Limited to Chhattisgarh Industries Limited in April 2009 and again changed from Chhattisgarh Industries Limited to Stratmont Industries Limited effective from 27 December,2016. Earlier, the Company was engaged into sale of sarees. Presently the main business of the Company is trading in Coal, Coke and Iron & Steel . The Company attained the industrial expertise and are recognized for Manufacturing and Supplying of LAM Coke with the production capacity of 36,000 Metric Ton Per Annum (MTPA) manufacturing unit at Bhachau, Kachchh District in Gujarat. It has Stockyard to store Coke of various sizes. It has constructed hardstand at screening plant to get clean Coke. Company also attained the industrial expertise of manufacturing and supplying of LAM Coke, along with the business to identify demands of clients. It established a strong foothold in the industry by fabricating a quality array of products, which conform to international quality standards.Apart from this, the Company operate the facility of unloading and storage of sufficient quantity of raw material. It also supply quality LAM Coke with excellent packaging to meet the requirements of the clients. It bring raw material of Coking Coal from domestic market of high quality and import it from Australia. The LAM Coke Foundry is high on demand in the sectors s
Read More
The Stratmont Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹134.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stratmont Industries Ltd is ₹383.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Stratmont Industries Ltd is 259.06 and 13.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stratmont Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stratmont Industries Ltd is ₹33.24 and ₹208.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Stratmont Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.70%, 3 Years at 100.24%, 1 Year at 205.65%, 6 Month at 281.18%, 3 Month at 23.36% and 1 Month at -31.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.