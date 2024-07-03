iifl-logo-icon 1
Stratmont Industries Ltd Share Price

134.6
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open137.3
  • Day's High140
  • 52 Wk High208.65
  • Prev. Close137.3
  • Day's Low134.6
  • 52 Wk Low 33.24
  • Turnover (lac)10.94
  • P/E259.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.34
  • EPS0.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)383.58
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Stratmont Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

137.3

Prev. Close

137.3

Turnover(Lac.)

10.94

Day's High

140

Day's Low

134.6

52 Week's High

208.65

52 Week's Low

33.24

Book Value

10.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

383.58

P/E

259.06

EPS

0.53

Divi. Yield

0

Stratmont Industries Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Stratmont Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Stratmont Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.57%

Non-Promoter- 28.10%

Institutions: 28.10%

Non-Institutions: 4.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Stratmont Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.44

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.2

-0.56

-1.29

-1.82

Net Worth

4.64

2.94

2.21

1.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.42

0.44

77.81

24.61

yoy growth (%)

-4.8

-99.42

216.12

0

Raw materials

-0.37

-0.37

-77.28

-24.43

As % of sales

88.3

85.35

99.31

99.27

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.17

-0.16

-0.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.01

0.04

0.1

0.49

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.09

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.02

-0.13

Working capital

-0.19

0

0.91

2.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.8

-99.42

216.12

0

Op profit growth

-28.68

-517.92

-317.35

-58.22

EBIT growth

-71.42

-59.35

-79.16

-303.61

Net profit growth

-71.42

-59.35

-78.87

-299.34

No Record Found

Stratmont Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Stratmont Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Chinmoy Kumar Guha

Executive Director

Vatsal Agarwaal

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Tyagi

Independent Director

Neelam Patwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Robin Keshri

Managing Director

Sudhanshu Kumar Binodkumar Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Stratmont Industries Ltd

Summary

Stratmont Industries Limited (formerly known as Raigarh Paper & Board Mills Ltd) was incorporated in 1984. The Company name was changed from Raigarh Paper & Board Mills Limited to Chhattisgarh Industries Limited in April 2009 and again changed from Chhattisgarh Industries Limited to Stratmont Industries Limited effective from 27 December,2016. Earlier, the Company was engaged into sale of sarees. Presently the main business of the Company is trading in Coal, Coke and Iron & Steel . The Company attained the industrial expertise and are recognized for Manufacturing and Supplying of LAM Coke with the production capacity of 36,000 Metric Ton Per Annum (MTPA) manufacturing unit at Bhachau, Kachchh District in Gujarat. It has Stockyard to store Coke of various sizes. It has constructed hardstand at screening plant to get clean Coke. Company also attained the industrial expertise of manufacturing and supplying of LAM Coke, along with the business to identify demands of clients. It established a strong foothold in the industry by fabricating a quality array of products, which conform to international quality standards.Apart from this, the Company operate the facility of unloading and storage of sufficient quantity of raw material. It also supply quality LAM Coke with excellent packaging to meet the requirements of the clients. It bring raw material of Coking Coal from domestic market of high quality and import it from Australia. The LAM Coke Foundry is high on demand in the sectors s
Company FAQs

What is the Stratmont Industries Ltd share price today?

The Stratmont Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹134.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Stratmont Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stratmont Industries Ltd is ₹383.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Stratmont Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Stratmont Industries Ltd is 259.06 and 13.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Stratmont Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stratmont Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stratmont Industries Ltd is ₹33.24 and ₹208.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Stratmont Industries Ltd?

Stratmont Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.70%, 3 Years at 100.24%, 1 Year at 205.65%, 6 Month at 281.18%, 3 Month at 23.36% and 1 Month at -31.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Stratmont Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Stratmont Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.58 %
Institutions - 28.10 %
Public - 4.32 %

