Stratmont Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
0.04
0.1
0.49
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.09
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.13
Working capital
-0.19
0
0.91
2.4
Other operating items
Operating
-0.18
0.03
0.98
2.66
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-2.25
Free cash flow
-0.18
0.03
0.98
0.41
Equity raised
-3.65
-3.72
-1.87
-4.59
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.77
4.99
6.19
0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.92
1.3
5.3
-4.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.