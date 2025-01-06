iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Stratmont Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

134.6
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Stratmont Industries Ltd

Stratmont Indus. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.01

0.04

0.1

0.49

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.09

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.02

-0.13

Working capital

-0.19

0

0.91

2.4

Other operating items

Operating

-0.18

0.03

0.98

2.66

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-2.25

Free cash flow

-0.18

0.03

0.98

0.41

Equity raised

-3.65

-3.72

-1.87

-4.59

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.77

4.99

6.19

0.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.92

1.3

5.3

-4.08

Stratmont Indus. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Stratmont Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.