Stratmont Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

131.95
(-1.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:37:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.42

0.44

77.81

24.61

yoy growth (%)

-4.8

-99.42

216.12

0

Raw materials

-0.37

-0.37

-77.28

-24.43

As % of sales

88.3

85.35

99.31

99.27

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.17

-0.16

-0.05

As % of sales

51.61

38.71

0.21

0.2

Other costs

-0.1

-0.27

-0.27

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.37

63.1

0.34

0.69

Operating profit

-0.27

-0.38

0.09

-0.04

OPM

-65.3

-87.16

0.11

-0.17

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.09

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.28

0.42

0.01

0.63

Profit before tax

0.01

0.04

0.1

0.49

Taxes

0

-0.01

-0.02

-0.13

Tax rate

-26

-26

-25.99

-27.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.03

0.07

0.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.03

0.07

0.35

yoy growth (%)

-71.42

-59.35

-78.87

-299.34

NPM

2.08

6.95

0.09

1.45

