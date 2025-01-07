Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.42
0.44
77.81
24.61
yoy growth (%)
-4.8
-99.42
216.12
0
Raw materials
-0.37
-0.37
-77.28
-24.43
As % of sales
88.3
85.35
99.31
99.27
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.17
-0.16
-0.05
As % of sales
51.61
38.71
0.21
0.2
Other costs
-0.1
-0.27
-0.27
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.37
63.1
0.34
0.69
Operating profit
-0.27
-0.38
0.09
-0.04
OPM
-65.3
-87.16
0.11
-0.17
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.09
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.28
0.42
0.01
0.63
Profit before tax
0.01
0.04
0.1
0.49
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.13
Tax rate
-26
-26
-25.99
-27.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.03
0.07
0.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.03
0.07
0.35
yoy growth (%)
-71.42
-59.35
-78.87
-299.34
NPM
2.08
6.95
0.09
1.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.