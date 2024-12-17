iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Dec 20249 Dec 2024
Stratmont Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For change of MOA & AOA of the company Board Meeting outcome dated 17Th December 2024 connected with: (1) Change of Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company; (2) Change of Articles of Association of the Company ; and (2) Finalizing the date of EOGM and other connected events. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Stratmont Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For the purpose of un Audited Financial result for the Qtr Ended 30th September2024 Resubmission of Outcome of BM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024) Outcome of BM with Un audited FR for qtr Ended 30th Sept, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
Stratmont Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BM intimation for the purpose of AGM out come of BM for the purpose of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Stratmont Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un Audited Financial Result for the Qtr ended 30Th June2024 Outcome of BM with Financial result For the Qtr Ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Stratmont Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment & Resignation of Directors Appointment & Resignation of Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
Board Meeting6 Jun 20246 Jun 2024
Stratmont Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Allotment and issue of issue of equity share to promoters and non promoters on preferential basis Out come of BM for allotment of Equity share to Promoters & Non Promoters on preferential Basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024)
Board Meeting5 Jun 202430 May 2024
Stratmont Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve preferential issue of share Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Stratmont Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Result for the year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial result for the Qtr & Year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial result for the Qtr & Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Stratmont Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un Auditerd Financial Result for the qtr ended 31st december2023 Outcome of Board Meeting for Un Audited Financial Result for the Quarter Ended 31st december,2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

