Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 9 Dec 2024

Stratmont Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For change of MOA & AOA of the company Board Meeting outcome dated 17Th December 2024 connected with: (1) Change of Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company; (2) Change of Articles of Association of the Company ; and (2) Finalizing the date of EOGM and other connected events. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Stratmont Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For the purpose of un Audited Financial result for the Qtr Ended 30th September2024 Resubmission of Outcome of BM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024) Outcome of BM with Un audited FR for qtr Ended 30th Sept, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

Stratmont Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BM intimation for the purpose of AGM out come of BM for the purpose of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Stratmont Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un Audited Financial Result for the Qtr ended 30Th June2024 Outcome of BM with Financial result For the Qtr Ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Stratmont Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment & Resignation of Directors Appointment & Resignation of Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jun 2024 6 Jun 2024

Stratmont Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Allotment and issue of issue of equity share to promoters and non promoters on preferential basis Out come of BM for allotment of Equity share to Promoters & Non Promoters on preferential Basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 30 May 2024

Stratmont Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve preferential issue of share Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Stratmont Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Result for the year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial result for the Qtr & Year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial result for the Qtr & Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024