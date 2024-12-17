EGM:20.01.2024 3. Finalizing the date of EOGM and other connected events. Due to non availability of Independent director on the schedule date of EOGM on Saturday 20th January,2024 at 3.30 p.m at the register office of the company ,the board now proposed to hold EOGM on Monday 5th February,2024 at 3.30 P.m at the Register office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/12/2023) Intimation for Extention of of Extra -Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) which to be held on 5th February,2024 at 3.30 pm through video conference(VC)/other audio visual means (OAVM) facilities (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.01.2024) EOGM OF THE COMPANY IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON MONDAY 05TH FEBRUARY, 2024 AT 03.30 PM THROUGH VC/OAVM. Stratmont Industries Ltd has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/01/2024) out come of EOGM was held on today on 5th February,2024 start at 3.30 Pm and concluded at 4.30 Pm (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)