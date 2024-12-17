|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|17 Dec 2024
|17 Jan 2025
|EGM 17/01/2025 Board Meeting outcome dated 17Th December 2024 connected with: (1) Change of Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company; (2) Change of Articles of Association of the Company ; and (2) Finalizing the date of EOGM and other connected events. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024)
|EGM
|21 Dec 2023
|5 Feb 2024
|EGM:20.01.2024 3. Finalizing the date of EOGM and other connected events. Due to non availability of Independent director on the schedule date of EOGM on Saturday 20th January,2024 at 3.30 p.m at the register office of the company ,the board now proposed to hold EOGM on Monday 5th February,2024 at 3.30 P.m at the Register office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/12/2023) Intimation for Extention of of Extra -Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) which to be held on 5th February,2024 at 3.30 pm through video conference(VC)/other audio visual means (OAVM) facilities (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.01.2024) EOGM OF THE COMPANY IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON MONDAY 05TH FEBRUARY, 2024 AT 03.30 PM THROUGH VC/OAVM. Stratmont Industries Ltd has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/01/2024) out come of EOGM was held on today on 5th February,2024 start at 3.30 Pm and concluded at 4.30 Pm (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.