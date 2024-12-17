iifl-logo-icon 1
Stratmont Industries Ltd EGM

112.55
(-1.96%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Stratmont Indus. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM17 Dec 202417 Jan 2025
EGM 17/01/2025 Board Meeting outcome dated 17Th December 2024 connected with: (1) Change of Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company; (2) Change of Articles of Association of the Company ; and (2) Finalizing the date of EOGM and other connected events. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024)
EGM21 Dec 20235 Feb 2024
EGM:20.01.2024 3. Finalizing the date of EOGM and other connected events. Due to non availability of Independent director on the schedule date of EOGM on Saturday 20th January,2024 at 3.30 p.m at the register office of the company ,the board now proposed to hold EOGM on Monday 5th February,2024 at 3.30 P.m at the Register office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/12/2023) Intimation for Extention of of Extra -Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) which to be held on 5th February,2024 at 3.30 pm through video conference(VC)/other audio visual means (OAVM) facilities (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.01.2024) EOGM OF THE COMPANY IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON MONDAY 05TH FEBRUARY, 2024 AT 03.30 PM THROUGH VC/OAVM. Stratmont Industries Ltd has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/01/2024) out come of EOGM was held on today on 5th February,2024 start at 3.30 Pm and concluded at 4.30 Pm (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

Stratmont Indus.: Related News

No Record Found

