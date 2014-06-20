iifl-logo-icon 1
Suashish Diamonds Ltd Balance Sheet

237
(0.17%)
Jun 20, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

20.46

20.47

20.82

20.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,917.6

1,749.68

1,505.15

1,164.91

Net Worth

1,938.06

1,770.15

1,525.97

1,185.37

Minority Interest

Debt

85.98

30.85

28.25

80.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

18.94

19.65

10.64

0

Total Liabilities

2,042.98

1,820.65

1,564.86

1,266.32

Fixed Assets

27.33

24.11

26.07

28.83

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,031.86

1,689.51

1,345.58

1,202.35

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.69

13.51

Networking Capital

-34.33

47.7

158.73

10.63

Inventories

37.71

46.62

30.24

37.15

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

135.88

156.81

233.6

44.16

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

14.71

19.14

21.89

17.2

Sundry Creditors

-35.81

-65.7

-45.93

-32.56

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-186.82

-109.17

-81.07

-55.32

Cash

18.1

59.31

33.79

11.01

Total Assets

2,042.96

1,820.63

1,564.86

1,266.33

