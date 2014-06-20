Suashish Diamonds Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
20.46
20.47
20.82
20.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,917.6
1,749.68
1,505.15
1,164.91
Net Worth
1,938.06
1,770.15
1,525.97
1,185.37
Minority Interest
Debt
85.98
30.85
28.25
80.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.94
19.65
10.64
0
Total Liabilities
2,042.98
1,820.65
1,564.86
1,266.32
Fixed Assets
27.33
24.11
26.07
28.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,031.86
1,689.51
1,345.58
1,202.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.69
13.51
Networking Capital
-34.33
47.7
158.73
10.63
Inventories
37.71
46.62
30.24
37.15
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
135.88
156.81
233.6
44.16
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14.71
19.14
21.89
17.2
Sundry Creditors
-35.81
-65.7
-45.93
-32.56
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-186.82
-109.17
-81.07
-55.32
Cash
18.1
59.31
33.79
11.01
Total Assets
2,042.96
1,820.63
1,564.86
1,266.33
