|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
964.42
1,156.89
1,020.85
yoy growth (%)
-16.63
13.32
Raw materials
-846.26
-1,028.85
-976.57
As % of sales
87.74
88.93
95.66
Employee costs
-11.53
-10.26
-6.54
As % of sales
1.19
0.88
0.64
Other costs
-50.09
-66.56
-36.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.19
5.75
3.58
Operating profit
56.52
51.2
1.11
OPM
5.86
4.42
0.1
Depreciation
-3.74
-3.79
-2.68
Interest expense
-21.75
-29.85
-12.96
Other income
45.12
26.08
92.9
Profit before tax
76.14
43.65
78.36
Taxes
-14.06
-6.14
-14.74
Tax rate
-18.46
-14.07
-18.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
62.08
37.5
63.62
Exceptional items
0
0
-1.76
Net profit
62.08
37.5
61.85
yoy growth (%)
65.53
-39.36
NPM
6.43
3.24
6.05
