Suashish Diamonds Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

237
(0.17%)
Jun 20, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

964.42

1,156.89

1,020.85

yoy growth (%)

-16.63

13.32

Raw materials

-846.26

-1,028.85

-976.57

As % of sales

87.74

88.93

95.66

Employee costs

-11.53

-10.26

-6.54

As % of sales

1.19

0.88

0.64

Other costs

-50.09

-66.56

-36.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.19

5.75

3.58

Operating profit

56.52

51.2

1.11

OPM

5.86

4.42

0.1

Depreciation

-3.74

-3.79

-2.68

Interest expense

-21.75

-29.85

-12.96

Other income

45.12

26.08

92.9

Profit before tax

76.14

43.65

78.36

Taxes

-14.06

-6.14

-14.74

Tax rate

-18.46

-14.07

-18.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

62.08

37.5

63.62

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.76

Net profit

62.08

37.5

61.85

yoy growth (%)

65.53

-39.36

NPM

6.43

3.24

6.05

