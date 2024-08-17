SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹235.15
Prev. Close₹236.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹61.63
Day's High₹237.45
Day's Low₹235.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹933.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)492.01
P/E4.64
EPS51.1
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
20.46
20.47
20.82
20.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,917.6
1,749.68
1,505.15
1,164.91
Net Worth
1,938.06
1,770.15
1,525.97
1,185.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
964.42
1,156.89
1,020.85
yoy growth (%)
-16.63
13.32
Raw materials
-846.26
-1,028.85
-976.57
As % of sales
87.74
88.93
95.66
Employee costs
-11.53
-10.26
-6.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
76.14
43.65
78.36
Depreciation
-3.74
-3.79
-2.68
Tax paid
-14.06
-6.14
-14.74
Working capital
-165.63
-456.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.63
13.32
Op profit growth
10.38
4,497.02
EBIT growth
33.19
-19.52
Net profit growth
65.53
-39.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
892.76
981.11
1,142.96
1,063.68
1,216.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
892.76
981.11
1,142.96
1,063.68
1,216.93
Other Operating Income
118.56
81.23
104.08
0
0
Other Income
67.33
32.65
26.36
92.79
68.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
ASHISH RAMESHKUMAR GOENKA
Whole-time Director
RAJESHKUMAR RADHAKISHAN KEDIA
Director
KAMAL RAMPRASAD GUPTA
Director
PRADEEP OMPRAKASH CHIRANIA
Director
SRIVIDYA BABU RAO
Company Secretary
AMISH ASHAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Suashish Diamonds Ltd
Summary
Pomoted by Rameshkumar S Goenka, Suashish Diamonds (SDL) was incorporated in Oct.88 which imports rough diamonds, cuts and polishes them, and then exports them. Its clientele is spread across the US, Japan, Europe, east Asia and Israel. It is a privileged sightholder of the Diamond Trading Company (DTC), London, whereby it enjoys an uninterrupted supply of raw materials at competitive rates. SDL has been granted Star Trading House status under the export-import policy of the Government of India. It has established a 100% subsidiary -- Suashish Diamonds -- in Hong Kong.In Jan.95, SDL came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 185, aggregating Rs 113.37 cr, to set up three diamond cutting and manufacturing units at Ahmedabad; set up a laser processing unit; acquire premises; invest in a subsidiary company and to augment long-term working capital requirements. The total project cost was estimated at Rs 124.51 cr.The company bagged the prestigious award by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, as the second largest exported of Cut & Polished Diamonds for the year 1998-99 and certificate of merit for outstanding performance in the field of exports of cut & polished diamonds from the Govt. of Maharashtra for the same year.There are 9 subsidiary companies including 3 foreign subsidiaries at the end of financial year 2003-04.Suashish Jewellery Ltd has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company with effect from 07.01.2005.
Read More
