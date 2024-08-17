iifl-logo-icon 1
Suashish Diamonds Ltd Share Price

237
(0.17%)
Jun 20, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Suashish Diamonds Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

235.15

Prev. Close

236.6

Turnover(Lac.)

61.63

Day's High

237.45

Day's Low

235.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

933.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

492.01

P/E

4.64

EPS

51.1

Divi. Yield

0

Suashish Diamonds Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Suashish Diamonds Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Suashish Diamonds Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:06 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 89.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 89.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 10.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suashish Diamonds Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

20.46

20.47

20.82

20.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,917.6

1,749.68

1,505.15

1,164.91

Net Worth

1,938.06

1,770.15

1,525.97

1,185.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

964.42

1,156.89

1,020.85

yoy growth (%)

-16.63

13.32

Raw materials

-846.26

-1,028.85

-976.57

As % of sales

87.74

88.93

95.66

Employee costs

-11.53

-10.26

-6.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

76.14

43.65

78.36

Depreciation

-3.74

-3.79

-2.68

Tax paid

-14.06

-6.14

-14.74

Working capital

-165.63

-456.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.63

13.32

Op profit growth

10.38

4,497.02

EBIT growth

33.19

-19.52

Net profit growth

65.53

-39.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

892.76

981.11

1,142.96

1,063.68

1,216.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

892.76

981.11

1,142.96

1,063.68

1,216.93

Other Operating Income

118.56

81.23

104.08

0

0

Other Income

67.33

32.65

26.36

92.79

68.05

Suashish Diamonds Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suashish Diamonds Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

ASHISH RAMESHKUMAR GOENKA

Whole-time Director

RAJESHKUMAR RADHAKISHAN KEDIA

Director

KAMAL RAMPRASAD GUPTA

Director

PRADEEP OMPRAKASH CHIRANIA

Director

SRIVIDYA BABU RAO

Company Secretary

AMISH ASHAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suashish Diamonds Ltd

Summary

Pomoted by Rameshkumar S Goenka, Suashish Diamonds (SDL) was incorporated in Oct.88 which imports rough diamonds, cuts and polishes them, and then exports them. Its clientele is spread across the US, Japan, Europe, east Asia and Israel. It is a privileged sightholder of the Diamond Trading Company (DTC), London, whereby it enjoys an uninterrupted supply of raw materials at competitive rates. SDL has been granted Star Trading House status under the export-import policy of the Government of India. It has established a 100% subsidiary -- Suashish Diamonds -- in Hong Kong.In Jan.95, SDL came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 185, aggregating Rs 113.37 cr, to set up three diamond cutting and manufacturing units at Ahmedabad; set up a laser processing unit; acquire premises; invest in a subsidiary company and to augment long-term working capital requirements. The total project cost was estimated at Rs 124.51 cr.The company bagged the prestigious award by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, as the second largest exported of Cut & Polished Diamonds for the year 1998-99 and certificate of merit for outstanding performance in the field of exports of cut & polished diamonds from the Govt. of Maharashtra for the same year.There are 9 subsidiary companies including 3 foreign subsidiaries at the end of financial year 2003-04.Suashish Jewellery Ltd has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company with effect from 07.01.2005.
