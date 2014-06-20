Suashish Diamonds Ltd Management Discussions

GENERAL PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Financial Year 2012-13 was a challenging year for the global economy particularly for India.

India’s economy witnessed a broad – based slowdown in Financial Year 2013 with GDP growing at 5% which is slowest in past ten years. However, as per the economic survey conducted by the Ministry of Finance, the economy is projected to grow at 6.1 – 6.7% for the current Financial Year 2014.

The RBI is expected to lower policy interest rates which will indeed help to encourage investment activity and push forward economic growth. Further, growth in bank credit remained subdued at 14% in Financial Year 2013 compared to 17% in previous Financial Year.

Industrial growth bounced back to 2.5% in March 2013.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

The Indian gem and Jewellery industry has recorded a marginal growth of 3.18% in FY 2012-2013.

The total gem & Jewellery industry exports were recorded at Rs. 212,638.89 Crores in FY 2012-2013 as compared to Rs. 206,080.09 Crores in April 2011 – March 2012.

The Market was mainly driven by Coloured Gemstones and Gold Jewellery.

EXPORTS & IMPORTS

Exports of Cut and Polished diamonds continued to decrease to Rs. 94,675.12 Crores in 2012-2013 from Rs. 110,926.77 Crores in 2011-12. The import of Cut and Polished diamonds also decreased to Rs. 30,309.50 Crores in 2012-13 from Rs. 68,356.40 Crores in 2011-12.

COMPANY’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The company has recorded a gross sale of Rs. 9,644.21 million during the current accounting year ended 31st March, 2013 as against Rs. 11,568.99 million for the previous year.

The Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the current accounting period was Rs. 761.50 million (Profit of Rs. 4,36.53 million for year ended 31st March, 2012) and the Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 620.87 million (Profit of Rs. 375.08 million for the year ended 31st March, 2012).

Rs. in million

Particulars 2012-13 2011-2012 2010-2011 2009-2010 Sales 9,644.21 11,568.99 10,208.56 12,630.68 Profit Before Tax 761.50 436.53 766.06 894.51 Profit After Tax 620.87 375.08 618.58 703.99 EPS (Rs.) 29.90 18.06 29.79 33.91

LOOKING AHEAD

The global economic environment in 2012 has been uncertain, but with the US economy and consumer confidence showing signs of steady recovery the company is hopeful of a stronger performance in 2013-14. The situation in the emerging markets although a little slower than anticipated is still showing healthy signs of growth.

The Company is working closely with leading Jewellery retailers and distributors around the World and is constantly in touch with the end-consumer markets to have an in-depth understanding of requirements and retail trends. The insights gained are constantly used to develop and fine-tune products and services for its customers.

The Company’s focus on having a deeper understanding of its Customer and its Customers has helped in creating customer loyalty with high repeat sales.

The Company has seen good demand and margins in its jewellery business and is continuing to focus on the same with the idea to capture maximum value through the diamond pipeline.

USA remains to be the most important and largest market for the Company with quickly increasing sales from India, Far East and other markets including Australia, South Africa, and Russia.

DIAMOND & JEWELLERY BUSINESS

The diamond business is having margin pressures due to the disconnect between the rough diamond and polished diamond prices as an effect of the stiff pricing of rough diamonds by producers. The relatively slower demand growth in India and China, the Euro-zone financial crisis and the devaluation of the Indian rupee are adding further pressure.

The Company by virtue of being a Sightholder of Diamonds Trading Companies receives a continued supply of rough diamonds for its business. The Company also directly purchases rough diamonds from several other junior miners, producing countries and from the open markets based on its requirements from its customers. The assured supply of raw material allows the Group to strategies effectively and aggressively target and market its products and services to leading customers worldwide. The Company has been investing in increasing its manufacturing efficiency and flexibility by incorporating techniques to decrease the manufacturing lead time and manufacture diamonds based on Customer requirements and insights gathered from different points in the pipeline.

The Company works with several large multiple retail chains in the US, Canada, UK and other markets around the World. The Company has seen good growth in its Jewellery business with robust demand from existing customers and expansion of its customer base to several new markets like Australia, South Africa etc.

The Company’s increased and enhanced its product offering and bespoke services making it a Supplier of Choice to some of the leading Jewellery retail chains. The new higher end Bridal jewellery and Gemstone jewellery categories have been growing rapidly.

The Company continues to invest heavily in building its E-commerce business in association with retail partners in the US and Canada. The Company is also investing to create a local Ecommerce business using its ‘Ishis’ brand.

OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISKS AND CONCERNS

Opportunities and Challenges

• With an improvement in the customer demand in the US, the Company’s deep relationships with leading multiple retailers would help boost sales

• Good growth in emerging markets like India, China, Hong Kong and Russia on the back of continuing economic growth will lead to increased diamond and jewellery consumption.

• High Growth in E-Commerce sales of jewellery overseas and in India Challenges

• Volatility in the USD – INR exchange rate is a concern

• Sluggish Euro-zone Economy and its impact on the Global scenario.

• Volatility in raw material costs (Gold, Silver, Diamonds)

• Inflationary pressures and slow policy making in India leading to increased Labour costs and slow growth in local demand and consumption.

Risks and Concerns

The primary business activity of the Company being sale of Diamonds and Jewellery to the domestic and international market, the Company is exposed to various economic and political factors including financial downturns, policy making by Governments, consumer confidence and competition.

The management is effectively monitoring these risks and has put in place adequate mechanisms to mitigate the risks. There are clearly defined policies with regards precious metal purchases, foreign currency exposures and sources of rough and polished diamonds. The Company constantly strives to overcome the risks by adopting a pragmatic and prudent decision making process.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has well documented operating procedures and authorizations to control and monitor each and every financial commitments and transactions. The parameters are set for each department in the Company. The financial and related aspects are being monitored continuously and are supervised by in-house internal audit team.

The Company has an internal control system commensurate with its size and nature of business, which provides for:

• Transactions are being accurately recorded, cross verified and promptly reported.

• Adherence to applicable accounting standards and policies.

• Information technology system which include controls for facilitating the above.

• Efficient use and safeguarding of resources.

• Accurate recording and custody of assets.

• Compliance with applicable statutes, policies, procedures, listing requirements, management guidelines and circulars in all the Countries where the Company operates.

Internal check and controls are exercised by strictly adhering to the various procedures laid at the time of delegation of authorities. The delegation clearly indicates the powers along with the monetary limits, wherever necessary, that can be exercised by various levels of the Managers in the Company.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company continues to focus on its most important asset i.e. Human Resources. During the year, the Company invested in training, development and career enhancement. The work environment gives employees the freedom to realize their potential. The appropriate learning opportunities are provided to employees. We also have in place a robust Performance Management System which also helps in identifying in-house talent and a number of vacancies were filled up by promoting deserving candidates from within the organization. Employees remained motivated and relations remained cordial and harmonious. Steps have been taken to create a sense of belongingness in the minds of the employees, which in turn give maximum contribution per employee while gearing them to face the challenges in the competitive business environment and achieve the desired goals.

BEST PRACTICE

The Company has been committed to follow best corporate governance and ethical practices in the Industry and also adheres to the rigorous standards set by the Diamond Trading Company’s (DTC) Best Practice Principles. The Group’s Hong Kong subsidiary Suashish Diamonds (HK) Ltd is also a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (www.resposiblejewellery.com)

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Company would like to thank, all the team members of the Suashish family for their dedication and support, the Diamond Trading Companies for continuous and assured supply of rough diamonds and also to the banks within the consortium for their unwavering confidence.

We at Suashish are committed to improving ourselves and finding a better way for a brighter tomorrow. We are excited for the future and we look forward to your continued support.

CAUTIONARY NOTE

The statements contained in this discussion are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The statements which address expectations or projections about the future prospects related to strategic planning, market segmentation, and revenue management are in line with the vision of the Group and are forward looking in nature. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of a new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors are cautioned that the discussion based on forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performances or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.