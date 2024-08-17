Suashish Diamonds Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2008
Gross Sales
254.04
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
254.04
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
9.22
Total Income
263.26
Total Expenditure
239.65
PBIDT
23.61
Interest
0
PBDT
23.61
Depreciation
0.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
3.25
Deferred Tax
1.15
Reported Profit After Tax
18.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
18.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
18.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
20.76
Public Shareholding (Number)
21,94,500
Public Shareholding (%)
10.57
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.29
PBDTM(%)
9.29
PATM(%)
7.17
