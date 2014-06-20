iifl-logo-icon 1
Suashish Diamonds Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jun 20, 2014

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

76.14

43.65

78.36

Depreciation

-3.74

-3.79

-2.68

Tax paid

-14.06

-6.14

-14.74

Working capital

-165.63

-456.4

Other operating items

Operating

-107.29

-422.68

Capital expenditure

-10.51

14.65

Free cash flow

-117.8

-408.03

Equity raised

1,421.28

1,308.65

Investing

83.16

-21.24

Financing

-130.78

-580.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,255.86

298.98

