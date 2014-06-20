Suashish Diamonds Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
76.14
43.65
78.36
Depreciation
-3.74
-3.79
-2.68
Tax paid
-14.06
-6.14
-14.74
Working capital
-165.63
-456.4
Other operating items
Operating
-107.29
-422.68
Capital expenditure
-10.51
14.65
Free cash flow
-117.8
-408.03
Equity raised
1,421.28
1,308.65
Investing
83.16
-21.24
Financing
-130.78
-580.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,255.86
298.98
